Published 6:47 PM, August 02, 2019

FLOODS. Motorists and vehicles wade through floods brought by heavy rain at UN Avenue, Manila, on Friday morning, August 2, 2019. Photo by Lito Borras/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines– Several areas in Metro Manila were quickly flooded following a downpour brought by the southwest monsoon on Friday, August 2.

The southwest monsoon, which had been bringing heavy rain in the western part of Luzon, was further enhanced by a tropical storm located outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

In Metro Manila, the downpour caused floods, triggering traffic, making commuting difficult, and leaving some passengers stranded.

At 3 pm Friday, Malacañang suspended work in government offices, as well as classes in public and private schools in all levels across Metro Manila.

As of 5 pm, there were 5 areas that had yellow rainfall warning, which means heavy rain would persist in these areas for the next 3 hours, and flooding in low-lying areas was possible.

These areas are Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, and Batangas.

Below are some photos and videos of the flooding in Metro Manila:

UNITED Nations Avenue, Manila City. Photo by Lito Borras/Rappler

SAN Marcelino Street in Manila. Photo by Lito Borras/Rappler

SAN Marcelino Street in Manila. Photo by Lito Borras/Rappler

SAN Marcelino Street in Manila. Photo by Lito Borras/Rappler

COMMONWEALTH Avenue, Quezon City. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler

RIZAL Avenue, Sta. Cruz, Manila. Photo by Twitter user @MMPFajardo

FLORENTINO Street in Sta. Cruz, Manila. Photo by Twitter user @travelferdie

ESPAÑA Boulevard in Manila. Photo by Twitter user @PieIncha

WATCH: Road and flood situation along España Blvd. (in front of UST) in Sampaloc, Manila as of 1:08 pm today, August 2. | via @KurtAdrianDP



What's the situation in your area? Take photos and tag @MovePH. pic.twitter.com/liqo63VGdX — MovePH (@MovePH) August 2, 2019

Some parts of Sampaloc, Manila are flooded due to heavy rains on Friday afternoon, August 2. @kentceriola says it's now difficult for commuters to ride on PUVs going southbound.



What's the situation in your area? Take photos and tag @MovePH. pic.twitter.com/AFJKg2YOPi — MovePH (@MovePH) August 2, 2019

At Taft Avenue cor. Pedro Gil in Manila City, the streets have been flooded due to heavy rain on Friday, August 2. | via @overunderman



What's the situation in your area? Take photos and tag @MovePH! pic.twitter.com/tVO6YPUvUk — MovePH (@MovePH) August 2, 2019

As of 11:20 am, Las Piñas City is experiencing heavy rain and strong winds. | via @DonBuenvenida



What's the situation in your area? Take photos and tag @MovePH! pic.twitter.com/1vppUuWzuf — MovePH (@MovePH) August 2, 2019

The San Andres Bukid-Padre Faura route has very few jeepney units because of the flood from Onyx St to Mabini. Tricycles and padyaks take many stranded commuters. #CommuterWatch | via @citizenjudie pic.twitter.com/TM9FDmuKYB — MovePH (@MovePH) August 2, 2019

