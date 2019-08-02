LOOK: Heavy rain floods areas in Metro Manila on Friday, August 2
MANILA, Philippines– Several areas in Metro Manila were quickly flooded following a downpour brought by the southwest monsoon on Friday, August 2.
The southwest monsoon, which had been bringing heavy rain in the western part of Luzon, was further enhanced by a tropical storm located outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.
In Metro Manila, the downpour caused floods, triggering traffic, making commuting difficult, and leaving some passengers stranded.
At 3 pm Friday, Malacañang suspended work in government offices, as well as classes in public and private schools in all levels across Metro Manila.
As of 5 pm, there were 5 areas that had yellow rainfall warning, which means heavy rain would persist in these areas for the next 3 hours, and flooding in low-lying areas was possible.
These areas are Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, and Batangas.
Below are some photos and videos of the flooding in Metro Manila:
WATCH: Road and flood situation along España Blvd. (in front of UST) in Sampaloc, Manila as of 1:08 pm today, August 2. | via @KurtAdrianDP— MovePH (@MovePH) August 2, 2019
What's the situation in your area? Take photos and tag @MovePH. pic.twitter.com/liqo63VGdX
Some parts of Sampaloc, Manila are flooded due to heavy rains on Friday afternoon, August 2. @kentceriola says it's now difficult for commuters to ride on PUVs going southbound.— MovePH (@MovePH) August 2, 2019
What's the situation in your area? Take photos and tag @MovePH. pic.twitter.com/AFJKg2YOPi
At Taft Avenue cor. Pedro Gil in Manila City, the streets have been flooded due to heavy rain on Friday, August 2. | via @overunderman— MovePH (@MovePH) August 2, 2019
What's the situation in your area? Take photos and tag @MovePH! pic.twitter.com/tVO6YPUvUk
As of 11:20 am, Las Piñas City is experiencing heavy rain and strong winds. | via @DonBuenvenida— MovePH (@MovePH) August 2, 2019
What's the situation in your area? Take photos and tag @MovePH! pic.twitter.com/1vppUuWzuf
The San Andres Bukid-Padre Faura route has very few jeepney units because of the flood from Onyx St to Mabini. Tricycles and padyaks take many stranded commuters. #CommuterWatch | via @citizenjudie pic.twitter.com/TM9FDmuKYB— MovePH (@MovePH) August 2, 2019
– Rappler.com
