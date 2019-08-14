In this video, we explain how SOGIE can be mixed and matched in many ways

Published 8:36 PM, August 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Paminta? Kingkong Barbie? Butch? Femme? Queer?

In part 1 of our two-part explainer video, we discussed the elements of SOGIE by way of the Genderbread Person. (WATCH: What you need to know about SOGIE)

So why do most people still get confused?

While a person cannot help but be born with the sex organs he or she was born with, a person's gender does not exactly depend on that. Gender can be influenced by upbringing, cultural influences, social norms, and life choices. (READ: Sex, gender and SOGIE)



In this video, we show you how SOGIE can be mixed and matched in so many ways. So the next time you look at someone, don't make assumptions right away. (READ: Gender and Sexuality 101: Learn before you discriminate)

On August 13, for instance, a transgender woman who was prevented from using a woman's restroom in a Cubao mall in Quezon City was arrested. This caused an uproar among LGBTQ+ advocates, and while mall management has apologized, the incident was a clear indication that many Filipinos still grapple with the many layers of gender and sexuality.



The LGBTQ+ community in the Philippines has lobbied for the enactment of an anti-discrimination bill, but progress has yet to be made. Fortunately, officials such as Senator Risa Hontiveros foresees positive change with regards to this.

In a statement sent to media, Hontiveros said: "We have gained new allies, we have gathered momentum, we are inspired more than ever to fight and hope. There is a rainbow wave coming."

Hopefully, this video can help equip you with the knowledge to join this wave and fight for gender rights. Remember: There is a genderbread person inside every one of us. – Rappler.com