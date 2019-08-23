MovePH is partnering with Right of Way and AltMobility to host this huddle happening on Saturday, August 31

Published 4:14 PM, August 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – How will commuters, urban planners, and mobility advocates reimagine EDSA?

This is one of the questions that the Huddle, an action-oriented gathering among advocates, intends to answer.

MovePH, Rappler's civic engagement arm, in partnersip with Right of Way and AltMobility will be hosting "Huddle: How would commuters reimagine EDSA?" on Saturday, August 31, from 2 pm to 4 pm at the Rappler HQ.

News and posts about the horrible traffic, especially along EDSA, have been a regular fixture on social media in the past few days. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) also introduced the yellow lane policy which netizens, however, slammed as anti-poor.

The traffic problem is not new. Commuters have long lamented about their long commute that has affected their work, family life, and personal well-being. With Christmas just around the corner, commuters are also bracing for a longer and more tiresome commute.

How can we, as a community, reimagine EDSA?

Regular EDSA commuters are encouraged to join this huddle. Click the button below to register or fill up this form.

An email will be sent to confirm reservation to the Huddle.

Aside from the Huddle, MovePH is also doing a series of roadshows around the Philippines to bridge the online gap by bringing the conversation to communities. – Rappler.com