Residents in Ilocos Norte, especially Laoag City, experience massive flooding

Published 4:42 PM, August 24, 2019

WATER WORLD. A van and a motorcycle drive through A flooded street in Malate, Manila, on August 24, 2019. Photo by Alecs Ongcal

MANILA, Philippines– Several areas in Ilocos Norte and Metro Manila were flooded following heavy rains brought by Severe Tropical Storm Ineng (Bailu) and the enhanced southwest monsoon on Saturday, August 24.

In Ilocos Norte, Laoag City was among the severely affected areas, prompting the City Council to decare a state of calamity.

Ilocos Norte is among the 5 areas under Signal No. 1.

Here are some scenes of flooded areas in Laoag City on Saturday.

BARANGAY 43-CAVITE, LAOAG CITY. Photo courtesy of Jeffrey Santos

LAOAG CITY PROPER, ILOCOS NORTE. Photo by Mon Escalante

PACO ROMAN STREET, LAOAG CITY. Photo by Raffy James Castillo

PACO ROMAN ST, LAOAG CITY, ILOCOS NORTE. Photo by Raffy James Castillo

IN FRONT OF RANADA HOSPITAL, LAOAG CITY. Contributed photo

Laoag residents took videos of their areas, as well as their homes, to show the gravity of the flooding situation.

In Metro Manila, residents struggled with massive flooding as well due to the enhanced monsoon.

BARANGAY PIO DEL PILAR, MAKATI CITY. Photo by Gene Carlo

MALATE, MANILA. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

MALATE, MANILA. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

MANILA. Lito Borras/Rappler

TAFT AVENUE. Photo by KD Madrilejos/Rappler

Based on the latest forecast track, Ineng will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) Saturday afternoon. – Rappler.com