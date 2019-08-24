IN PHOTOS: Floods hit Ilocos Norte, Metro Manila due to Ineng, monsoon
MANILA, Philippines– Several areas in Ilocos Norte and Metro Manila were flooded following heavy rains brought by Severe Tropical Storm Ineng (Bailu) and the enhanced southwest monsoon on Saturday, August 24.
In Ilocos Norte, Laoag City was among the severely affected areas, prompting the City Council to decare a state of calamity.
Ilocos Norte is among the 5 areas under Signal No. 1.
Here are some scenes of flooded areas in Laoag City on Saturday.
Laoag residents took videos of their areas, as well as their homes, to show the gravity of the flooding situation.
In Metro Manila, residents struggled with massive flooding as well due to the enhanced monsoon.
Based on the latest forecast track, Ineng will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) Saturday afternoon. – Rappler.com
