MovePH brings #MoveBacolod to University of St La Salle
MANILA, Philippines – Do you want to know how to use social media for social good?
MovePH, the civic engagement arm of Rappler, will be heading to the University of St La Salle (USLS) to promote the responsible use of digital technology for social good at the Mutien Marie Auditorium A on Saturday, November 16, at 9 am.
#MoveBacolod, in partnership with The Spectrum, is the 7th stop of MovePH’s series of roadshows around the Philippines. Throughout 2019, MovePH has brought its roadshows to Cavite, Quezon City, Cagayan, Baguio, Iloilo, and Palawan.
The forum hopes to highlight the role of the community and the opportunity for everyone to use social media as a platform for social good and nation-building.
Participants will learn the ropes of responsible social media use for advocacies, including connecting with possible collaborators; identifying, handling, and preventing disinformation; promoting positive online behavior; and ultimately, inspiring courage in themselves and in others.
Tickets to the public forum are free, but seats are limited. Register below:
The program is as follows:
|Time
|Activity
|8:15 - 9:00 am
|Registration
|9:00 - 9:15 am
|
Welcome Remarks
|9:15 - 9:30 am
|
Getting to know you/ Leveling off activity
|9:30 - 9:50 am
|
Keynote:
|9:50 - 10:15 am
|
Q&A
|10:15 - 11:15 am
|
Talk: Being a reporter in the time of disinformation
|11:15 - 11:45 am
|
Panel discussion: Why facts matter
Marchel Espina
Hezron Pios
Vinz Nanas
Moderated by:
Raisa Serafica
|
11:45 am - 12:00 pm
|
Synthesis
Raisa Serafica
Be part of the MovePH and Rappler network! Meet like-minded individuals from across the country who aspire to create ripples of change by transforming advocacies and ideas into action. – Rappler.com