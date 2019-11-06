

MANILA, Philippines – Do you want to know how to use social media for social good?

MovePH, the civic engagement arm of Rappler, will be heading to the University of St La Salle (USLS) to promote the responsible use of digital technology for social good at the Mutien Marie Auditorium A on Saturday, November 16, at 9 am.

#MoveBacolod, in partnership with The Spectrum, is the 7th stop of MovePH’s series of roadshows around the Philippines. Throughout 2019, MovePH has brought its roadshows to Cavite, Quezon City, Cagayan, Baguio, Iloilo, and Palawan.

The forum hopes to highlight the role of the community and the opportunity for everyone to use social media as a platform for social good and nation-building.

Participants will learn the ropes of responsible social media use for advocacies, including connecting with possible collaborators; identifying, handling, and preventing disinformation; promoting positive online behavior; and ultimately, inspiring courage in themselves and in others.

Tickets to the public forum are free, but seats are limited. Register below:

The program is as follows:

Time Activity 8:15 - 9:00 am Registration



9:00 - 9:15 am Welcome Remarks

9:15 - 9:30 am Getting to know you/ Leveling off activity 9:30 - 9:50 am Keynote:

The power of social media and its impact on democracy

Chay Hofileña

Investigative Head, Rappler 9:50 - 10:15 am Q&A 10:15 - 11:15 am Talk: Being a reporter in the time of disinformation

Marchel Espina

The Visayan Daily Star news reporter and Rappler correspondent 11:15 - 11:45 am Panel discussion: Why facts matter Marchel Espina

The Visayan Daily Star news reporter and Rappler correspondent

Hezron Pios

Editor in Chief, The Spectrum Vinz Nanas

Chairperson of Issues and Advocacies Committee, USLS Student Senate Moderated by: Raisa Serafica

Unit Head of Civic Engagement, Rappler 11:45 am - 12:00 pm Synthesis Raisa Serafica

Unit Head of Civic Engagement, Rappler

Be part of the MovePH and Rappler network! Meet like-minded individuals from across the country who aspire to create ripples of change by transforming advocacies and ideas into action. – Rappler.com