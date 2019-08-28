MANILA, Philippines – Do you want to know how to use social media for social good?

MovePH, the civic engagement arm of Rappler, will be heading to the Polytechnic University of the Philippines to promote the responsible use of digital technology for social good on Thursday, September 5, at 8:50 am.

#MoveManila, in partnership with The Communicator, is the seventh stop of MovePH’s series of roadshows around the Philippines. Throughout 2019, MovePH has brought its roadshows to Cavite, Quezon City, Cagayan, Baguio, Iloilo, and Palawan.

The forum hopes to highlight the role of the community and the opportunity for everyone to use social media as a platform towards social good and nation building.

Participants will learn the ropes of responsible social media use for advocacies, including connecting with possible collaborators; identifying, handling, and preventing disinformation; promoting positive online behavior; and ultimately, inspiring courage in themselves and in others.

Tickets to the public forum are free, but seats are limited. Register below:

The program is as follows:

Time Activity 8:15 - 9:00 am Registration



9:00 - 9:15 am Welcome Remarks

9:15 - 9:30 am Getting to know you/ Leveling off activity 9:30 - 9:50 am Keynote:

The power of social media and its impact on democracy

Chay Hofileña

Investigative Head, Rappler 9:50 - 10:15 am Q&A 10:15 - 11:15 am Talk: Being a reporter in the time of disinformation

Rambo Talabong

Reporter, Rappler 11:15 - 11:45 am Panel discussion: Why facts matter Rambo Talabong

Reporter, Rappler Daniel Asido

Editor-in-Chief, The Communicator Regina Tolentino

Editor-in-Chief, The Catalyst Moderated by: Raisa Serafica

Unit Head of Civic Engagement, Rappler 11:45 am - 12:00 pm Synthesis Raisa Serafica

Unit Head of Civic Engagement, Rappler

Be part of the MovePH and Rappler network! Meet like-minded individuals from across the country who aspire to create ripples of change by transforming advocacies and ideas into action. – Rappler.com