MovePH brings #MoveManila to Polytechnic University of the Philippines
MANILA, Philippines – Do you want to know how to use social media for social good?
MovePH, the civic engagement arm of Rappler, will be heading to the Polytechnic University of the Philippines to promote the responsible use of digital technology for social good on Thursday, September 5, at 8:50 am.
#MoveManila, in partnership with The Communicator, is the seventh stop of MovePH’s series of roadshows around the Philippines. Throughout 2019, MovePH has brought its roadshows to Cavite, Quezon City, Cagayan, Baguio, Iloilo, and Palawan.
The forum hopes to highlight the role of the community and the opportunity for everyone to use social media as a platform towards social good and nation building.
Participants will learn the ropes of responsible social media use for advocacies, including connecting with possible collaborators; identifying, handling, and preventing disinformation; promoting positive online behavior; and ultimately, inspiring courage in themselves and in others.
Tickets to the public forum are free, but seats are limited. Register below:
The program is as follows:
|Time
|Activity
|8:15 - 9:00 am
|Registration
|9:00 - 9:15 am
|
Welcome Remarks
|9:15 - 9:30 am
|
Getting to know you/ Leveling off activity
|9:30 - 9:50 am
|
Keynote:
|9:50 - 10:15 am
|
Q&A
|10:15 - 11:15 am
|
Talk: Being a reporter in the time of disinformation
|11:15 - 11:45 am
|
Panel discussion: Why facts matter
Rambo Talabong
Daniel Asido
Regina Tolentino
Moderated by:
Raisa Serafica
|
11:45 am - 12:00 pm
|
Synthesis
Raisa Serafica
Be part of the MovePH and Rappler network! Meet like-minded individuals from across the country who aspire to create ripples of change by transforming advocacies and ideas into action. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As a bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.