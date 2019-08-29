This 5-year-old boy is a master of Metro Cebu jeepney codes
CEBU CITY, Philippines – If you're asking for commuting directions by jeep in Metro Cebu, you're most likely going to get an answer in a series of numbers and letters. These are the jeepney codes of Metro Cebu.
The code for the route between SM City Cebu and Barangay Lahug, for example, is 04F.
A video posted by a certain Jewish Araneta on Facebook shows a 5-year-old boy who has mastered these codes and could give you directions anywhere in Metro Cebu, but using the jeepney codes.
"If I need to go to Talamban, what should I ride?" the woman in the video asks the boy in Cebuano.
The boy gives her 6 choices. While simultaneously playing cell phone games, he answers, "13C, 13B, 62C, 62B, 13H, 13I."
She then asks him the routes for several other locations and he confidently tells her the route names and which jeeps to transfer to.
Rappler reached out to the owner of the video, but hasn't received a response as of posting time.
– Rappler.com
