MANILA, Philippines – Along with various organizations and communities, the Youth Strike for Climate Philippines is preparing to mobilize the Filipino youth nationwide for the global climate strike happening from September 20 to 27.

Youth Strike for Climate is a national, youth-led movement aiming to empower young people to take action in addressing the effects of climate change.

Jefferson Estela, main organizer of Youth Strike for Climate Philippines, told Rappler that according to the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, the world only has around 11 years left or until 2030 to combat this global issue.

He added that leaders around the world should acknowledge and value youth participation in climate change issues.

"We believe that we must be at the forefront of the ongoing global struggle against the climate crisis for the survival of our planet," Estela said.

The Philippines ranked third – just behind India and Pakistan – among countries most vulnerable to climate change, according to a 2018 survey. Climate change has far-reaching effects on people and ecosystems. (READ: [OPINION] Why the Philippines should declare a climate emergency)

The upcoming event aims to mainstream the climate crisis to further amplify concerns about climate inaction, and strengthen calls for sustainability as part of efforts to preserve the environment.

Aside from educating student leaders and other youth groups on the climate crisis, the simultaneous movements also hope to create a network of young environmental advocates and climate activists to "bolster collaboration and collective action for the cause."

Marches will happen in different areas and culminate at the University of the Philippines Diliman's College of Science Amphitheater, where the groups will attempt to set a world record for forming the largest human earth formation ever.

Activities may vary per location in order to fit the context and understanding of climate change in the province. For example, the Manila and Bacolod areas will hold a forum and strike revolving around environmental and climate justice issues.

Some of the organizations who will take part in the event are Zero Waste Pilipinas, Ilocos Norte Movement Against Plastic Pollution, Kidlikasan, Panay Youth Strike, Youth for Climate Hope, and Young BEAN.

The climate strike in the Philippines will occur in the following locations:

Luzon

Ilocos Norte - September 21, 3 pm

Baguio City - September 20, 8 am, at CRC Hall, Session Road, People's Park, and Baguio City Hall

Quezon City - September 20, 2 pm, at UP Diliman College Of Science Amphitheater

Visayas

Tacloban City - September 20, 1:30 pm, at Rizal Park

Iloilo - September 20, 1:30 pm

Mindanao

Bukidnon - September 19, 2019, 8 am, at Apu Palamguwan Cultural Education Center, Bendum Campus

The following areas will also hold a climate strike event, with specific details coming soon:

Luzon

Pampanga

Bataan

Caloocan City

Mandaluyong City

Cabuyao and Los Baños, Laguna

Dasmariñas, Cavite

Infanta, Quezon

Puerto Prinsesa, Palawan

Albay and Sorsogon, Bicol

Visayas

Cebu City

Bacolod

Negros Occidental

Guiuan, Eastern Samar

Mindanao

Davao City

Tawi-Tawi

South Cotabato

General Santos

Iligan

Digos

Youth Strike for Climate Philippines suggested for people to bring sustainably-made signs and water if they're joining the climate strike event.

Is your province or city not listed? You can start a climate strike event in your location by applying on the global climate strike website. – Rappler.com