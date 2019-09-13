MANILA, Philippines – Following a magnitude 5.5 earthquake that struck parts of Luzon on Friday, September 13, evacuations of several schools, government offices, commercial and residential buildings, and establishments were done to ensure people's safety .

Students, employees, and residents in establishments and buildings in several areas of Metro Manila were asked to evacuate as a precautionary measure. (READ: All you need to know about preparing for earthquakes)

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said that the epicenter of Friday's earthquake was in Burdeos, Quezon.

The magnitude 5.5 earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, was felt in Camarines Norte, Quezon province, Quezon City, and in other parts of Metro Manila.

Phivolcs also warned the public in its bulletin that damage and aftershocks are expected following the earthquake.

In the event of an earthquake, Phivolcs recommends that people take a safe exit and move to an open area far away from falling debris, trees, power lines, posts, and concrete structures.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) also sent an emergency mobile warning minutes after the earthquake was felt.

Here are some photos from the evacuations prompted by the earthquake:

Sampaloc, Manila

Quezon City

Makati City

Malabon City

Malate, Manila

– Rappler.com