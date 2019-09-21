MANILA, Philippines – Making the world a better place is a team effort. How can you take part in ensuring a safer environment and a stronger society?

On Saturday, September 21, Rappler, together with the De La Salle Philippines and De La Salle University, held the 2019 Manila Social Good Summit.

With the theme 'Insight for Impact,' the event challenged Filipinos to cut through the social media noise to build communities of action that will help make the world a better place.

This year’s event included the Huddle – a conversation that brought students, partners and interested individuals into a meaningful discourse on certain issues – that triggered the thematic messages for the discussions in the main plenary.

Here are the key themes that were discussed in the Huddle:

Environment

Media and democracy

Transportation

Gender equality

Trending topics

#InsightForImpact and #2030Now consistently became the trending topics on Twitter Philippines as netizens called for more livable cities.

Filipinos online also chimed in as Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno and Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte discussed the possible solutions to traffic in their cities.

Traffic is the result of the lack of proper and efficient public transportation systems. That's the reason why the current administration should somewhat prioritize the existing public transportation. @rapplerdotcom #2030Now #InsightForImpact — Ash Ketchum is now a Pokemon Master (@Mrcxism) September 21, 2019

One possible way to help decongest our roads: update public transport routes to reflect current demand!#2030Now #InsightForImpact https://t.co/sh3rMsnKIR pic.twitter.com/NsattVTYeo — Gilian Uy (@GilianUy) September 21, 2019

Clearing operations will not improve traffic bc of the lack of support transport systems and connections in between modes. Pier also needs cargo rail to improve operations.



Public transport should be about moving people, not cars. #2030Now #InspireForImpact @rapplerdotcom — Joven#SOGIEEqualityNow (@jovenjacolbia) September 21, 2019



Aside from discussions about solving traffic woes, netizens shared their thoughts on addressing the plastics problem.

While majority of our waste are coming from the poor, I hope we stop blaming them on their incapacity to bulk-buy rather than patronize sachets. Gov’t should know how to incentivize them through discounts like for simply bringing ecobags. #InsightForImpact #2030Now — Derek Alviola (@derekalviola) September 21, 2019

We must reduce, if not eliminate, our waste. I agree with one of the panelists that we must think about not only where we put our waste but also our consumption. Our end goal should be zero waste. #2030Now #InsightForImpact — Paula D (@MPaulaBD) September 21, 2019

“Plastic is not the problem. It is just a symptom of overpopulation and consumption.”



Avoiding the usage of plastic based products saves the planet. Not through recycling it. @rapplerdotcom #2030Now #InsightForImpact pic.twitter.com/qEBRYzFoj2 — mica (@micaembu) September 21, 2019

World-renowned commentator on the digital revolution Andrew Keen served as the keynote speaker during the event where he discussed the contemporary crisis of democracy all over the world, and the role of technology and innovation in attempting to "fix the future."

Here are the some of the highlights of the discussion from the whole-day event:

How can we cut through the social media noise to build communities of action that will help make the world a better place? Sound off in the comments!

In case you missed it, you can watch the entire 2019 summit here. – Rappler.com