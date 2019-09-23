BASILAN, Philippines – The city government of Lamitan on Monday, September 23, formally opened its “Forever Tulip Garden,” featuring "blooms" made of recycled plastic bottles.

The garden, located at Sitio Panansangan, Barangay Ubit, boasts 30,000 "tulips" of various colors.

“This innovation is dubbed as one of Lamitan’s tourist spots, as visitors have been flocking way before the garden was finished,” the city government said.

It said the project was in line with Mayor Rose Furigay’s intensified solid waste management dubbed as “Abante Lamitan, Atras Basura.” – Rappler.com