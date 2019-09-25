MANILA, Philippines – It was Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa’s first and only time to speak at the Senate hearing on immunization on Tuesday, September 24. Netizens, however, said his remark was not fit for a senator.

At the hearing, Dela Rosa asked the resource speakers from the Department of Health (DOH) and other health organizations if it was possible for vaccine manufacturers to create outbreaks so their vaccines would make more money. (READ: Dela Rosa: Are outbreaks created so vaccines make money?)

“Hindi ito related sa budget ninyo, pero nanonood kasi ako ng sine. Tatanong ko lang sa inyo, puwede ba 'yung mga lumalabas sa sine na, ‘yung mga producer ng vaccines, sila rin yung nagci-create ng outbreak para mabenta ‘yung kanilang vaccine?” he asked.

“Nanonood lang ako ng sine. Puwede kaya mangyari ‘yan?”

(This isn’t related to your budget, but I watch movies. I would just like to ask, is it possible, like in the movies, for vaccine producers to create outbreaks so that their vaccines would sell? I just watch movies. Can that happen?)

While Dela Rosa appeared to be half kidding, netizens took a swipe at him, questioning his credibility as senator.

Netizens mock Dela Rosa

Following Dela Rosa, netizens also applied the same logic to controversial issues surrounding the senator.

hit Dela Rosa saying, "Are drug wars created so that you, the PNP, and your backers can make money too?"

Before becoming a senator, Dela Rosa was at the forefront of the administration's bloody drug war that killed more than 20,000 Filipinos. (READ: IN NUMBERS: The Philippines' 'war on drugs')

Facebook user lectured Dela Rosa on the origin of epidemic diseases.

Last week, the DOH declared a polio epidemic after it recorded a case of the disease in Lanao del Sur. This is the country's first confirmed case after 19 years of being polio-free.

Meanwhile, said that the Senate is not a comedy bar.



"Ang lala ng issue, pumapatay ng tao, tapos gagamitin niyo lang na piyesa sa distasteful joke niyo?" Lim said. (This is a serious issue, people have died, and yet you still use this as part of your distasteful joke?)

