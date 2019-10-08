CEBU CITY, Philippines – Eight of the 10 topnotchers of the Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering Exam were from the University of Cebu (UC), according to the results released Monday evening, October 7, by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

Shayne Rañol Ondray showed the way for UC with the second highest score of 88.40%.

Topping the exam was Carlo Perez Marasigan of Mandaluyong's Namei Polytechnic Institute with 89.40%.

This is not the first time the UC dominated the topnotchers in the naval board exam. In 2017, the university swept all 10 top slots.

UC’s chancellor Candice Gotianuy congratulated the topnotchers in a Facebook post Monday night.



“Shout out to the dean and faculty for motivating these students to the top!” she said. “It's getting to be a habit!”

UC, which was founded by Gotianuy’s father Augusto Go, is known for rewarding its high performing students with cash prizes and vehicles. (READ: ‘It’s becoming a habit’: University of Cebu gives cars to board top placers)

The previous naval board topnotchers received prizes between P50,000 and P100,000.

Rappler asked Gotianuy if the top performers this time will also get prizes but she has not replied yet as of posting time.

The results were released only 2 days after the exam was administered.



The university has 4 campuses across Metro Cebu and over 60,000 students enrolled.



See the full list of board passers here. – Rappler.com

