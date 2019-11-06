MANILA, Philippines – As the commemoration of the 6th anniversary of Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) draws closer, various groups and organizations will be staging activities throughout November.

Yolanda is considered by weather experts as perhaps one of the world's most powerful typhoons in the past century. (READ: Most powerful 2013 storm hits PH)

Six years after the super typhoon killed thousands and devastated communities in Eastern Visayas, survivors said they are still mourning.

Tacloban City Mayor Alfred Romualdez declared suspension of classes for all levels in public and private schools and suspension of government work on November 8, the day Yolanda made landfall in 2013.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday, November 6, passed House Bill No. 4960 declaring November 8 as Yolanda Commemoration Day, a special non-working holiday in Eastern Visayas.

Here is a list of activities that will take place throughout November:

National Museum talk and film showing

National Museum will present a talk on the La Inmaculada Concepcion Parish Church Restoration Project in Guiuan, Eastern Samar, and a film showing of the movie Fields of Hope on Friday, November 8, 1 pm, at 2nd floor, Ayala Room, National Museum of Anthropology.

To commemorate the 2013 Typhoon Yolanda, the NMP presents a talk on the La Inmaculada Concepcion Parish Church Restoration Project in Guiuan, Eastern Samar and a Film Showing of “Fields of Hope”. pic.twitter.com/Jo0lz4remv — National Museum PH (@natmuseumph) November 1, 2019

With the Guiuan Restoration Project Task Force which started in 2014, the National Museum have worked closely with the parish, the local community, the local government of Eastern Samar, the US Embassy, and other partner institutions in the restoration of the church.

The Extra Mile Productions' documentary Fields of Hope is a story on the journey of the boys from San Jose, Tacloban City. It is a narrative of hope and resilience as they seek to overcome the greatest devastation of their lives.

It premiered on November 8, 2015, for a special screening in Robinsons Mall Tacloban City as part of the 2nd year commemoration of Yolanda. It also aired on CNN Philippines on the same day as part of their features on remembering Yolanda.

For inquiries and reservations, you may contact Museum Services Division through their email: services.nationalmuseumph@gmail.com or through landline: (02) 8527-0278.

KBOX Studios Music for Mindanao

KBOX Studios and Volunteer for the Visayans, Inc. will hold a Yolanda commemoration gig on Friday, November 8, 8 pm, at Cerebro Bar, Tacloban City.

Donations are also welcome for those affected by the recent earthquakes that hit parts of Mindanao. The following are the items that people can donate during the concert:

cash

rice

drinking water

used tarpaulins

sleeping mats

canned goods

noodles

basic cooking utensils

hygiene kits

diapers

clothes for all ages



Rampag 2019: A commemorative art exhibit

Kolar Banwa, a group of collective artists from Tacloban City, held a Yolanda commemorative art exhibit on Wednesday, November 6, 6 pm at Café Lucia, Tacloban City. The exhibit features various pieces on Yolanda survivors' resiliency during the disaster.

The exhibit will run until December 6. You may check their Facebook page for more information.

Postcards from Disasters

Postcards from Disasters will open an interactive virtual reality tour into Yolanda's ground zero, the coastal village of 69-Anibong that the government declared a hazard zone for tsunamis and storm surges, from November 8 to 14 at Glorietta 4 Left Wing, Makati City.



The interactive virtual tour will show people outside Tacloban the dangers of living in a hazard zone for tsunami and storm surges. Its goal is to prevent another Yolanda from happening in the future.

The tour will also show the vulnerability of the Philippines to climate change. The country was ranked most vulnerable to climate hazards out of anywhere in the world, according to a study by the Institute for Economics and Peace. (READ: IN PHOTOS: The faces of climate change)

Paghinumdom: A Yolanda Peace Concert

People Surge, an alliance of Eastern Visayas disaster survivors. will be hosting a Yolanda peace concert on Thursday, November 7, 6 pm to 9 pm, at the UP Tacloban AS Grounds. It will feature local artists with stories, music, and poetry on how they stood still and recovered from the onslaught of Yolanda.

You may buy your tickets at P50 through Marissa of People Surge (0955 558 5965) or during the event. – Rappler.com