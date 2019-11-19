MANILA, Philippines – Commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Ampatuan Massacre on November 23, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) along with its allies will be holding several activities to remember the victims and help the families of those slain.

Fifty-eight people – including 32 journalists – were shot and killed in the gruesome Ampatuan Massacre on November 23, 2009. They were on their way to the filing of the certificate of candidacy for Esmael “Toto” Mangudadatu. (READ: Children bear the brunt 10 years since Ampatuan massacre)

Mangudadatu was set to run for Maguindanao governor against Andal Ampatuan Jr, son of the sitting governor at the time, Andal Ampatuan Sr.

The infamous Ampatuan Massacre was dubbed by the Committee to Protect Journalists as the single most deadly assault on journalists in the world.

Ten years since it happened, families have yet to find a resolution of the case. A verdict is set to be handed down on or before December 20.

Andal Jr and his brother Zaldy, who are in jail, are the principal accused, along with their other brother Sajid Ampatuan, who is out on bail. Sajid is now mayor of Shariff Saydona Mustapha town in Maguindanao.

Andal Sr, the alleged mastermind of the massacre, died in July 2015.

Here is a running list of activities commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Ampatuan Massacre:

#FightFor58: A concert for justice

Several artists will be coming together to perform at a fundraiser for the families of those who were slain in the Ampatuan Massacre 10 years ago.

Among those performing are Juan Miguel Severo, BLKD x Calix, Chickoy Pura & Dwight Gaston, Musikangbayan, Zero Eviction, Zuela Herrera, Pasada, and The Mox.

Dubbed “#FightFor58: A concert for justice,” the event will help raise funds to allow the families of those who were slain to witness the promulgation of the case against the suspects.

NUJP chairperson Nonoy Espina said the event is also an “opportunity to renew friendships, unite and strengthen the bonds of the independent community of journalists at a time when the profession is under grievous threat.”

The concert will happen on Friday, November 22, from 7 pm onwards at Mow’s Bar, Matalino Street, Quezon City.

T-shirts, stickers, and other materials will be on sale for the fundraising. Sponsorship tickets are available for reservation – and cost P500 or P1000. Entrance tickets are pegged at P250.

For ticket reservations, sponsorship details, and other inquiries, contact organizers through 0917-515-5991 or visit the NUJP Facebook page.

Tribute in Bacolod City to victims of Ampatuan Massacre

Officers and members of the Negros Press Club (NPC) and the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines-Bacolod chapter will mark the death anniversary of those slain in the Ampatuan Massacre with a tribute at the NPC building on Friday, November 22, at 3 pm.

It will be followed by the lighting of candles and offering of prayers at the Marker for Fallen Journalists at the public plaza.

#FightFor58 activities on November 23

Kicking off the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the Ampatuan Massacre on Saturday, November 23 at 5 am are the kapihan para sa hustisya and the journalists’ community mural painting for press freedom at the Mehan Garden, Manila.

This will be followed by a march to Mendiola at 10 am. The march will pause at exactly 11:23 am to pay respect to the 58 victims of the Ampatuan Massacre.

Wall-sized installations of the victims will also be set up in Mendiola. – Rappler.com