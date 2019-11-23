MANILA, Philippines – Want to live a zero-waste lifestyle but don’t know where to start?

According to a 2015 study on plastic waste, the Philippines is the third biggest source of plastics causing pollution in seas worldwide, behind China and Indonesia. Another study showed that plastic waste generated in coastal regions is most at risk of entering the oceans. (READ: INFOGRAPHIC: Plastic in our seas: Why you should care)

An audit by NGO GAIA in the Philippines has shown that the country uses a "shocking" amount of single-use plastic, including nearly 60 billion sachets a year.

But there is a reason to hope. People and groups nationwide have started movements toward living a zero-waste lifestyle.

A zero-waste approach conserves natural resources and reduces pollution from the manufacturing and disposal of products. Fewer products are made, and made to last, so people consume less. (READ: How to start a Zero-Waste Lifestyle)

However, going zero-waste in the Philippines canbe a challenge for most people as there are no national laws in the country that incentivizes the practice and explicitly regulates or ban the use of plastics. (READ: The challenges of going zero waste in the Philippines)

Despite these challenges, people are taking part in the zero-waste movement, showing that the shift is not as intimidating as people would think. Filipinos showed that a zero-waste movement doesn’t only involve plastics but also other items such as clothes, electronics, and food waste. (READ: How an online community encourages Filipinos to try ‘buhay zero-waste’)

If you want to start a zero-waste lifestyle, advocates advise that you start by recycling and upcycling items that you currently have.

Here are some places where you can drop off your unwanted items:

Ecobricks and plastic bottles

E-waste

Envirocycle company - Daystar Industrial Park, Pulong Sta. Cruz, Sta. Rosa, Laguna

They also accept paper scraps and plastic bottles

The E-waste project

Decathlon - Tiendesitas, Ortigas Ave, cor C5

They also accept paper scraps and plastic bottles

SM Supermalls 'Trash to Cash'



All SM Supermalls except SM Cubao and SM Makati, 8 am to 2 pm, every first Friday and Saturday of the month

They also accept plastic bottles, old books, and paper scraps

Clothes

Cosmetics and accessories

Old books

Paper bags

Silent Beads

MMG Medical Plaza, G/F Balmes Building, Diego Silang St, Barangay 5, San Jose, Occidental Mindoro



National Nutrition Council, 2332 Chino Roces Avenue Extension, Taguig City



401 Corporate Center Building, 948 Aurora Boulevard, Cubao, Quezon City



Block 7 Lot 65 Phase 2 Springtown Villas, Barangay Gaya Gaya, San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan



Virginia's Cafe, 544 Malagasang 1D Imus, Cavite



The Pan Bakeshoppe, 38 Mayaman St, Diliman, Quezon City

Here are some places you can get reusable and plastic-free items for affordable prices:

Zero-waste stores

Does your organization, corporation or local government unit have a zero-waste initiative? – Rappler.com