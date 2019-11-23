LIST: Zero-waste initiatives in the Philippines
MANILA, Philippines – Want to live a zero-waste lifestyle but don’t know where to start?
According to a 2015 study on plastic waste, the Philippines is the third biggest source of plastics causing pollution in seas worldwide, behind China and Indonesia. Another study showed that plastic waste generated in coastal regions is most at risk of entering the oceans. (READ: INFOGRAPHIC: Plastic in our seas: Why you should care)
An audit by NGO GAIA in the Philippines has shown that the country uses a "shocking" amount of single-use plastic, including nearly 60 billion sachets a year.
But there is a reason to hope. People and groups nationwide have started movements toward living a zero-waste lifestyle.
A zero-waste approach conserves natural resources and reduces pollution from the manufacturing and disposal of products. Fewer products are made, and made to last, so people consume less. (READ: How to start a Zero-Waste Lifestyle)
However, going zero-waste in the Philippines canbe a challenge for most people as there are no national laws in the country that incentivizes the practice and explicitly regulates or ban the use of plastics. (READ: The challenges of going zero waste in the Philippines)
Despite these challenges, people are taking part in the zero-waste movement, showing that the shift is not as intimidating as people would think. Filipinos showed that a zero-waste movement doesn’t only involve plastics but also other items such as clothes, electronics, and food waste. (READ: How an online community encourages Filipinos to try ‘buhay zero-waste’)
If you want to start a zero-waste lifestyle, advocates advise that you start by recycling and upcycling items that you currently have.
Here are some places where you can drop off your unwanted items:
Ecobricks and plastic bottles
Mise en Wash Manila - 2513 Arellano Avenue Malate, Manila, near Hotel Benilde
Project Propel - Sta. Mesa close to V. Mapa LRT station
Kapampangan Manalakaran - San Agustin Elementary School, Magalang, Pampanga
UP Diliman
Palma Hall Steps, 18 Roxas Ave.
Parish of the Holy Sacrifice, Apacible St.
UP ALCHEMEST Tambayan, 2nd Flr West Wing of Melchor Hall, Roces St.
Fortune Elementary School and Fortune High School - Brgy. Fortune, Marikina City)
Barangay Fortune Material Recovery Facility (MRF) - Brgy. Fortune, Marikina City
Le Cat Coffee Shop - Las Pinas City
Katha Lifestyle Store - Cubao Expo, Quezon City
Fort Bonifacio, Taguig
Pacita 1, Binan City
The Circle Hostel - La Union
TriNoma
Market! Market!
Robinsons Place Manila
Harbor Point Subic
Urban Farming PH - 15th Ave. Brgy. East Rembo, Makati
Sunshine Mall Parking Lot, Arca South - 9 am to 12 pm every Saturday
Salcedo Weekend Market - 8 am to 12 pm every Saturday
Makati Street Market - 4 pm to 10 pm every 1st Sunday of the month
Plastics by Manila Automat - Quezon City
E-waste
Envirocycle company - Daystar Industrial Park, Pulong Sta. Cruz, Sta. Rosa, Laguna
They also accept paper scraps and plastic bottles
Decathlon - Tiendesitas, Ortigas Ave, cor C5
They also accept paper scraps and plastic bottles
- All SM Supermalls except SM Cubao and SM Makati, 8 am to 2 pm, every first Friday and Saturday of the month
They also accept plastic bottles, old books, and paper scraps
Clothes
H&M - any Metro Manila branch
get a 15% off voucher in return
Uniqlo - any branch
Must be in wearable condition
Citizen's disaster response center - 72-A Times St, West Triangle Homes, Quezon City
1340 Manuel Hizon Street, Santa Cruz, Manila
Road 11, Sta. Rosa St Purok 2, Penafrancia Hills, Cupang, Antipolo
Children’s Village in San Roque, Naic, Cavite
Pinagbuhatan Community Childcare at Esguerra St, Pinagbuhatan, Pasig
Calaca Community Childcare in Camastilisan, Calaca, Batangas
Sipocot Child and Youth Development Center in South Centro, Sipocot, Camarines Sur
I Support the Girls - Metro Manila
Cosmetics and accessories
Owndays - any branch
Old books
Papemelroti - Roces Avenue, Quezon City
BABUTS FARM - Baloy, Cuyapo, Nueva Ecija
St Pio Printing Services - 44 Plaridel St, Barangay Dona Aurora, Galas, Quezon City
Art Circle Cafe - Bahay ng Alumni, University of the Philippines – Diliman Campus, Magsaysay Avenue, Diliman, Quezon City
B42 L12 Newtnorn Drive, Robinsons Homes-East, San Jose, Antipolo
Reading club 2000 - 1454 Balagtas St, Barangay La Paz, Makati
The Book Stop project - Plaza Roma, Intramuros
Edicute, Inc. - 78B Malumanay St, Teachers Village, Quezon City (Sundays only)
Paper bags
- MMG Medical Plaza, G/F Balmes Building, Diego Silang St, Barangay 5, San Jose, Occidental Mindoro
- National Nutrition Council, 2332 Chino Roces Avenue Extension, Taguig City
- 401 Corporate Center Building, 948 Aurora Boulevard, Cubao, Quezon City
- Block 7 Lot 65 Phase 2 Springtown Villas, Barangay Gaya Gaya, San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan
- Virginia's Cafe, 544 Malagasang 1D Imus, Cavite
- The Pan Bakeshoppe, 38 Mayaman St, Diliman, Quezon City
Here are some places you can get reusable and plastic-free items for affordable prices:
Zero-waste stores
-
Wala Usik - Bacolod City, Negros Occidental
-
Happy Earth Store - Lane 101, Masterson Avenue, Cagayan de Oro
-
Croft Bulk Foods - Unit 6A, Paseo Uno Building, Ruby Street, Marfori Heights, Davao City
-
Roots Katipunan - Unit 106, FBR Building, Katipunan Ave, Quezon City, 1108 Metro Manila
-
Ritual - 2/F Languages Internationale Building, Arnaiz Avenue, Makati City
-
Humble Market - YDG Coffee, Mandala Park, Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City
-
-
69 Esteban Abada Street, Loyola Heights, Quezon City
-
Lot 10 B-10 Katipunan Avenue, White Plains, Quezon City
-
Girl and The Outdoors - UP Stop, Stall 5, Centennial Dormitory, E. Jacinto Street, University of the Philippines, Diliman, Quezon City
Does your organization, corporation or local government unit have a zero-waste initiative? – Rappler.com