CEBU, Philippines – There is a new daycare center in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City, that is not just for children. The Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) opened the doors of its “Bahay Bulilit” Daycare Center on Wedsnesday, November 27.

The daycare center – which helps provide child care for low income families of the barangay –will be managed and staffed by the City Social Welfare Department and can take care of up to 60 children, divided between morning and afternoon sessions.

The second floor will have a skills training center for parents.

“We are excited for this Bahay Bulilit in Barangay Pajo as it is the first of its kind that will benefit not just children but their parents through the livelihood skills trainings,” RMHC Vice President Margot B. Torres said in a statement.

This is RMHC 3rd children’s center in Cebu and the first in Lapu-Lapu City.

Torres said this is the first Bahay Bulilit out of 34 across the country with a second floor for skills training for adults.

The center's main purpose, however, is to provide children a safe space to play and learn, while their parents – who might not be able to afford private childcare or private centers – are at work.

Child trafficking has been problematic in the cities of Lapu-Lapu City and nearby Cordova, but staff members say this facility is provides enough security for the children because it is within the compound of the barangay hall.

Maripet Gerarman, the program head of the new center, said that children are enrolled for up to 120 days in the program, at least for now.

“After that 120 days were hoping that the center would receive funding so we can continue accomodating more children at the center,” she told Rappler in Cebuano.

The center accepts children between the ages of 3 and 4 for enrollment.

The facility is stocked with at least 30 books in both English and Filipino.

While the facilities are brand new, Gerarman said that they still need support from the public to continue its services.

“This is an ideal center for daycare workers. But we’re hoping we can procure more school supplies because their parents are spending for it for now,” she said.



“If the public would like to help the center, we could use toy donations, children’s books in English, mother tongue, or Filipino, for storytelling time and other educational materials.”

Those who wish to donate can contact Bahay Bulilit behind Pajo’s Barangay Hall. – Rappler.com