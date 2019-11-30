MANILA, Philippines – How would the Father of Philippine Revolution react to all that’s happening in the Philippines in 2019?

Filipinos marked Saturday, November 30, the 156th birth anniversary of Andres Bonifacio, a hero known for his unwavering love for country, for his bravery, and for his being a true leader of the masses. (READ: Andres Bonifacio: Myths, trivia, execution)

In commemoration of Bonifacio Day, netizens reimagined the Bonifacio brand of patriotism – in the 2019 setting.

The #BeBonifacio hashtag particularly showed the Filipino youth’s hot take on the current administration, embodying the revolutionary Bonifacio, and on the issues hounding the country – all in wit and in clever millennial language.

So how would his tweets read if Bonifacio had a Twitter account in 2019? Check out the responses here:

