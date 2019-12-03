MANILA, Philippines– Uprooted trees, fallen electrical posts, and damaged structures across Bicol marked Typhoon Tisoy’s (Kammuri) trail of destruction on Tuesday, December 3, as fierce winds and heavy rains battered the region.

Legazpi Airport in Albay, one of major airports in Bicol, sustained heavy damage due to the powerful typhoon, along with SM City Legazpi.

Tisoy made landfall in Gubat, Sorsogon, at 11 pm on Monday, December 2.

Luisito Mendoza, a Gubat disaster officer, said that while authorities were still assessing the damage in the town, the initial reports they received indicated extensive damage.

"There is one place where water levels reached the roof.... Our own personnel got hit by shattered glass," he said, adding that many trees and power poles were felled by wind.

At least 162,122 Bicolanos have been displaced due to Tisoy, according to the Department of Social Welfare and Department-Bicol disaster response update as of 12 midnight on December 2.

In a briefing past 11 am on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tisoy was already 55 kilometers east of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro.

Here some of the photos taken of Tisoy’s trail of destruction in Bicol.

Strong winds knocked a truck to its side at Legazpi Boulevard. Nearby roads were also covered with sand due to strong waves that battered the shoreline.



Tisoy caused heavy flooding and tore off roofs of homes in Barangay Basud in Polangui, Albay, and other areas.

Toppled electrical posts and debris blocked roads in some areas in Guinobatan, Albay.

Gubat, Sorsogon – where Tisoy made landfall – is among the hardest hit in Bicol region.

Several trees were uprooted in Sorsogon City the morning after Tisoy made landfall in the province. Several establishments including Jollibee and Petron weren't spared from Tisoy's destruction.

– Rappler.com