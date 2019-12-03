MANILA, Philippines – Several areas in the Samar provinces were flooded and suffered damage following the heavy rains and strong gusts of wind brought about by Typhoon Tisoy (Kammuri) on Tuesday, December 3.

Tisoy made landfall in Gubat, Sorsogon, at 11 pm on Monday, December 2.

As of 5 pm on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Tisoy has exited landmass via Occidental Mindoro and continues to weaken, though it remains within typhoon category. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Here are some scenes of flooded and damaged areas on Samar Island on Tuesday, December 3.

Northern Samar

Several houses in Barangay Cagogobngan in Catubig, Northern Samar, were submerged in waist- to chest-deep flood.

A number of houses in Barangay Laniwan in Palapag, Northern Samar, were completely wrecked.

Calbayog City, Samar

Residents and commuters in Cabucangan in Calbayog City, Samar, waded ankle- to knee-deep flood.

Cagbayang Elementary School in Calbayog City was also flooded.

Homes and commercial buildings in Calbayog City also destroyed. Netizen Debbie Animo said the damage brought by Tisoy to her city was worse than what of Super Typhoon Yolanda caused in 2013.

Is it flooded in your area? Help report floods by posting using the hashtag #FloodPH. – Rappler.com