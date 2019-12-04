MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Tisoy (Kammuri), which made landfall in Gubat, Sorsogon, late Monday, December 2, has displaced thousands of families in several regions.

In its 6 am report on Wednesday, December 4, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said that a total of 123,912 families or 495,408 people were being assisted in Central Luzon, Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Metro Manila, and Mimaropa. Of this number, 114,552 families or 458,020 people were in evacuation centers and the rest outside.

Tisoy has left a trail of destruction across Bicol.

Several areas in the Samar provinces were also submerged in waist to chest-deep flood. (READ: LOOK: Legazpi Airport sustains heavy damage due to Typhoon Tisoy)

Here are some of the relief initiatives for the victims of Typhoon Tisoy.

People's Surge

People's Surge, an alliance of disaster survivors in Eastern Visayas, Philippines, is accepting donations such as ready-to-eat food, clothes, and medicine at the following drop-off points:

Balay Hampangan, Fatima Village, Banezville, Brgy 77, Tacloban City

UPV Tacloban College Campus, Magsaysay Blvd, Tacloban City

Cash donations can also be made by bank deposit using the following account:

Banco De Oro, Philippines

Account name: Tabang Sinirangan Bisayas

Account number: 002800188460

People's Surge is calling for volunteers for its relief operations.

It may be reached through its hotline at 09566749846.

Kaya Natin Movement

Kaya Natin also called for the following donations:

House repair materials

Blankets

Toiletries

Bottled water

Ready-to-eat food

Donations may be given brought to Kaya Natin! Movement at 21 Kaliraya St, BrgyDoña Josefa, Quezon City

Monetary donations may be deposited to the following account:

Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI)

Account name: KN Movement for Good Governance and Ethical Leadership, Inc.

Account number: 3081-1173-72

A copy of the deposit slip may be sent to knmovement@gmail.com

For inquiries, you may contact (02) 8518-0021 or send a message on Facebook or Twitter.

[Task Force Tindog Bikol]



CALL FOR DONATIONS! #ReliefPH



Let's help our fellow Filipinos! We are now accepting donations for those who are affected by Typhoon #TisoyPH. pic.twitter.com/61PI1VnwoE — Kaya Natin! Movement (@KayaNatinPH) December 3, 2019

Local Government Unit of Borongan, Eastern Samar

The City Government of Borongan is also accepting donations in kind for the affected municipalities of Jipapad, San Policarpo and Arteche in Eastern Samar. The following may be donated:

Used toys

Used clothing for children and adults

Used blankets and towels

Kind donors may send their donations to the City Disaster Risk & Reduction Management (CDRRM) Office of Borongan.

For more information, you may visit CDRRM Ofice and look for CDRRM officer Jaime Voce



Southern Tagalog Serve The People Corps

The group is calling for volunteers who will help in the relief and rehabilitation missions for those affected by Typhoon Tisoy.

For more details, you may contact 09074126972 or 09958978566.

– Rappler.com