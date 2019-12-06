MANILA, Philippines – What’s lacking in our basic education?

The 2018 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) reported that among 79 countries, the Philippines ranked among the lowest in reading, math, and science. The full report stated that the country sees a strong relationship between students' socioeconomic status and their performance in school, and that disadvantaged students were clustered in certain schools in the Philippines.

In light of the results, Education Secretary Leonor Briones said the country needed to respond to the most pressing challenge of Philippine basic education: its quality.

Since the report became viral on social media, several netizens gave suggestions on ways to improve the Philippine education system:

Stop bombarding teachers with paperworks other than what they are supposed to do: to teach. Minsan mas nauubos na ang panahon ng mga teachers kakagawa ng paperworks at iba pang gawain kaysa sa pagtuturo. The system has to change. — Junrey Belando (@junreybelando) December 4, 2019

I think preparing children during pre-school and kindergarten is the first step. Personality development and mental training for children 5years and below like in Japan. — Ems Cunanan (@emscunanan14) December 4, 2019

What do you think can be improved in our education system? Let us know in the comments! – Rappler.com