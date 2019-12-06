MANILA, Philippines – Several areas in Cagayan suffered severe flooding following heavy rains brought about by the northeast monsoon and the tailend of a cold front affecting Northern Luzon on Thursday night, December 5.

Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba appealed for help as a state of calamity was declared in his province on Friday, December 6.

According to the Philippine News Agency, some of the heavily affected barangays in Tuguegarao City were Balzain East, Balzain West, Annafunan, Atulayan, Pengue Ruyu, and Linao. In Tuguegarao City, affected families were evacuated to the People’s Gymnasium.

The Philippine National Police deployed 700 cops to help in search and rescue operations in affected villages, including those in the towns of Pamplona and Gattaran.

Here are some scenes of flooded areas in Cagayan.

Tuguegarao City

Personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) District North Eastern Luzon evacuated 300 residents of Barangay Tanza and Barangay Gusi, Pinacanaunan River in Tuguegarao City on Friday, December 6.





Casicallan

Netizen Cris Valenzuela shared a photo of the severe flooding in Casicallan, Gattaran, as of 9 am on Friday, December 6.

Amulung

Task Force Lingkod Cagayan and the Quick Response Team conducted a rescue operation for victims of severe flooding in Barangay Gabut in Amulung.

– Rappler.com