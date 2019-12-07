Bookmark and refresh this page for updates

MANILA, Philippines – Thousands of families sought refuge in evacuation centers following the massive flash floods and landslides in Cagayan province on Saturday, December 7.

This came as a result of the combined effects of the northeast monsoon and the tailend of a cold front affecting Northern Luzon on Thursday night, December 5, which brought heavy rains over Cagayan Valley, Ilocos Norte, and Aurora.

Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba appealed for help as a state of calamity was declared in his province on Friday, December 6. (READ: IN PHOTOS: Floods hit several towns in Cagayan)

In a 6 am report on Saturday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said that a total of 2,309 families or 10,770 persons affected in 40 barangays in Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region. Of this number, 291 families or 1,150 persons were in evacuation centers while 288 families or 1,178 stayed with their relatives or friends.

In a similar report, a total of 75 flooded areas were recorded in Cagayan. An update said flood in 3 areas have already subsided.

Sixty nine road sections and 39 road bridges were also affected in these two regions.

Nine municipalities in Cagayan experienced power shortages while 24 areas were affected by water interruption.

Here are some of the relief initiatives for the affected communities:

University of the Philippines (UP) Lambak

UP Lambak, in partnership with UP Anna na Cagayan and UP Kaisa, is accepting donations for the victims in Cagayan.

For financial assistance, you may deposit in any of the following accounts:

BPI: 2819083285 - Jasmin Kisha Angela Lugo

BDO: 011140031188 - Jasmin Kisha Angela Lugo

Landbank: SA 3077 1430 08 - Reynaldo Jaime E. Gonzalez

Chinabank: 1641378912 - Kasel V. Balubal

Paymaya: +639154769991

People may also donate canned goods, noodles, bottled water, clothes, blankets and other necessities to the following drop-off points:

Ipil Residence Hall: RJ Gonzalez 09154769991

Sampaguita Residence Hall: Jolina Pagulayan 0935463887

College of Science Library: Kasel Balubal 09169094192

UP Anna na Cagayan tambayan: Domic Raymundo 09359539508

Engineering Student Council Office (MH 123): David Cua 09951491049

Donations will be accepted until Tuesday, December 10.

Defend Job Philippines

Defend Job Philippines also called for donations to help Pamplona and neighboring towns in Cagayan province which are still submerged in water due to flash floods that started on the night of December 5.

For more information and for donations, you may contact +639155670410.

Bayan ng Pamplona

The group Bayan ng Pamplona also called for donations to help the victims from different barangays in the municipality of Pamplona, Cagayan.

Those who are interested to donate clothes, food and water may drop them off at the Pamplona Gymnasium or Pamplona Rescue Office.

Philippine Association of Medical Technologists Inc. (PAMET)

PAMET Cagayan Chapter also launched its “Oplan Ahon Cagayan” relief operations for the victims of the severe flooding in Cagayan.

For in-kind donations, interested individuals are encouraged to contribute food (canned goods, instant noodles, cookies, etc), bottled water, clothes and blankets, hygiene kits (soap, toothbrush, toothpaste, shampoo etc.), and medicines.

You may send a private message to PAMET Cagayan Chapter’s Facebook page.

– Rappler.com



