MANILA, Philippines– Looking for a tree-rific display this holiday season?

In Baliwag, Bulacan, an eco-lamp Christmas tree made out of recycled materials took the spotlight in a tree-lighting ceremony on Saturday night, December 7. (READ: Dreaming of a green Christmas? Here are 5 ways to make it more sustainable)

The creation of the eco-lamp Christmas tree is part of the local government's campaign to recycle and create useful items from waste, with the help of the Baliwag Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO) and the local tourism office.

The 32-foot-tall Christmas tree features 300 pieces of eco-lamps made out of 21,000 pieces of plastic utensils from McDonald's Bayan Baliwag and McDonald's SM City Baliwag; and 300 pieces of used plastic cups, bags, and 1.5-liter plastic bottles. (READ: 10 tips for an eco-friendly Christmas)

The used plastic cups and bottles came from several schools and Baliwag's Palit Basura store – a waste exchange program in the municipality which encourages residents to practice proper waste segregation for various goods.

Those interested to check out the tree may visit Heroes Park in Baliwag, Bulacan.

– Rappler.com