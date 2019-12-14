MANILA, Philippines – The community of surfers in Sorsogon made waves of cleanup drives in the coastal areas after Typhoon Tisoy struck the province on Saturday, December 7.

When Typhoon Tisoy made landfall in Gubat, Sorsogon, the surfers knew it would leave a trail of garbage along the shores of Buenavista beach. The municipality of Gubat was among the hardest hit in the Bicol region. (READ: IN PHOTOS: Typhoon Tisoy leaves trail of destruction across Bicol)

Cleanup drives, however, are not new to them. The group has been doing cleanup activities every day to maintain a clean ocean.

Their goal is to make a positive impact to the community and keep the place clean and pristine.

Lola Sayong Ecosurf Camp is fueled by people embracing the culture of becoming responsible surfers, having the mindset of environmentalists and attitude of a pure Gubatnon. (READ: How a Sorsogon surf camp helps keep kids in school)

Noli Mercader, one of the administrators of the Lola Sayong Ecosurf Camp, said that aside from having to clear the debris brought about by Typhoon Tisoy, cleanup drives are indicators that the environment needs urgent help.

“Para sa kalikasan. Pagbibigay halaga sa aming palaruan, tahanan at simbahan. Yung clean up drive na isinagawa, sa dami ng basurang nakuha ay naging dahilan at magiging dahilan para lalo pa maging mapagmatyag at ituring na isa sa mga prayuridad ang pangangalaga at pagprotekta ng kalikasan,” Mercader said.

(This is for the environment. And to give value to our playground, home and church. With the massive garbage that we collected from the many cleanup drives we’ve done, this remains to be a reason and will continue to be – for us to be more observant as we consider this activity a priority to protect the environment.)

“Dapat lahat maging responsable simula sa pagpili ng gagamitin hanggang sa pagtapon nito (Everyone should be responsible starting from deciding what products to you until its disposal),” he added.

Aside from the daily cleanup drives, they also initiate tree-planting activities, mangrove conservation, conservation efforts, and river cleanups.

Lola Sayong Ecosurf camp also banned tourists from using single-use plastic in the camp and teaching tourists about the “Leave No Trace Policy."

Below are some photos from their cleanup drive. All photos are from Honeleth Joyce Federio.

– Rappler.com