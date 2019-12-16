MANILA, Philippines – “Woke” Twitter 2019, you were the gift that kept on giving.

There wasn’t a dull moment for Filipinos on the social media platform this year, with local users fighting over a wide range of issues, from the “right” way to love Vincent Van Gogh’s paintings to the dignity of sex work.

Here, in no particular order, are the most engaging, enlightening, and controversial PH Twitter aruments of the year:

Van Gogh Alive

Art appreciation here in the Philippines has yet to develop and mature. When it was announced that the interactive, digital art exhibit Van Gogh Alive was coming to the Philippines, Twitter user Abbey Sy and others were quick to give their two cents on how art should be appreciated or consumed, which, of course, woke Twitter was quick to dismiss as "elitist" and "exclusivist." Should art be consumed traditionally? Should it be gate-kept or popularized?

Sex workers

The Philippines being a culture that is still greatly conservative, you can expect that the topic of sex, and in this particular Twitter beef, sex work, is one that will make Filipinos on the internet lose their minds. UP Babaylan’s tweeted invitation to their forum "Sex Work is Work" was met with arguments speaking for sex workers or prostituted individuals. Does sex work promote prostitution or is it a choice that should be respected?

Dating at Shakey’s

Another thing that FIlipinos on Twitter love talking and arguing about is dating and relationships – even if it’s not their own. So when someone tweets about their dating preferences like, oh let’s say, for example, when Twitter user Ethel jested that the guy she stopped dating should look for someone who would "settle" for a Shakey’s dinner, Twitter blew up with arguments either defending her for being practical or condemn her for being shallow.

Southeast Asian cuisine

We Filipinos have very strong feelings about our food, so it comes as no surprise that when a Caucasian man placed Filipino food at the bottom of his list for Southeast Asian cuisine, and a Caucasian woman agreed with him because she found Filipino food "bland," local Twitter called for their heads. (Admittedly, this example isn’t so much a debate as a massacre.)

Grabfood costume

The issue of cultural appropriation comes up more and more in recent Halloweens, but this instance came with a twist. When a celebrity dresses up as a service person, is it an insult, or a tribute to their hard work?

Lang Leav vs Mookie Katigbak Lacuesta

Lang Leav has long been a polarizing writer, her wildly popular, hugot-filled verses dubbed by the literary "elite" as trite and badly-written. But local poet Mookie Katigbak Lacuesta’s essay on her meeting with Leav gave the debate a whole new dimension. Should published literature be gate-kept, or should popular “Instapoetry” thrive alongside high art?

Did you participate in any of these debates? Which other Twitter beefs do you think should be on the list? Let us know in the comments! – Rappler.com