MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 6.9 earthquake, which struck Davao del Sur on Sunday, December 15, left at least 4 people dead.

The strong earthquake also caused extensive damage in Davao del Sur and in other parts of Mindanao. (IN PHOTOS: Strong Davao del Sur earthquake causes serious damage)

With the threat of more aftershocks and their homes partially or totally damaged, residents are in urgent need of food, medicine, tents, clothes, and blankets.

Here are some of the relief initiatives for the victims of the Davao del Sur earthquake:

Philippine Red Cross

The Philippine Red Cross is accepting cash donations.

You may deposit your donations to any of the following bank accounts:

Banco de Oro (BDO)

Peso savings: 00-453-0190938



Dollar savings: 10-453-0039482



Swift code: BNORPHMM

Metrobank

Peso savings: 151-7-151524342



Dollar savings: 151-2-151002182



Swift code: MBTCPHMM

Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI)

Peso savings: 4991-0036-52



Swift code: BOPIPHMM



Reference code: Name of Donor / Contact No.

PayPal

donate@redcross.com.ph

GCash

A copy of the deposit slip may be sent to emergencyappeal@redcross.org.ph.



For inquiries, you may contact 09178348378 or (02) 87902300 local 984 or 985.

AFS IPP Davao

AFS Intercultural Programs Philippines (IPP) Davao, an international and non-governmental organization that provides intercultural learning opportunities, accepts cash and in-kind donations. These include:

Clothes

Canned goods, noodles, food packs

Rice

Tents

Laminated sacks (sako)

Bottles of water

Blankets

Toiletries (toothbrush, toothpaste, soap)

Napkins

Diapers

Powdered milk for babies

Feeding bottles for babies

Medicines

You may drop your donations at D'Leonor Hotel, Bajada, Davao City, and look for Kristine at 09770812630.

Those who opt to donate cash can deposit to the following accounts:

Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI): 2519071943

GCash or PayMaya: 09770812630

PayPal: mayfieldivino@yahoo.com

Cash donations will be used to purchase relief goods as well as provide meals and transportation for the volunteers who will deliver the relief goods and conduct psychological first aid.

Rock Ed Philippines

Rock Ed Philippines is also accepting in-kind donations such as water filters, blankets, mosquito repellant, mosquito nets, and tumblers for those affected in Davao del Sur and North Cotabato.

Monetary donations may be deposited to the following account:

Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI)

Account name: ROCK ED PHILIPPINES



Account number: 3080-0073-44

Those who are interested to donate may contact Gang Badoy Capati on Facebook.

Caritas Manila

Caritas Manila is accepting cash and in-kind donations.

Items such as shelter sheets, flashlights, ready-to-eat meals, blankets, mosquito nets, toiletries, and medical kits may be directed at the Caritas Manila office: 2002 Jesus Street, Pandacan, Manila.

For cash donations, donors may deposit to any of the following accounts:

Online through their website

Choose Caritas Damayan Mindanao Earthquake

Banco de Oro (BDO)

Peso savings: 5600-45905

Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI)

Peso savings: 3063-5357-01



Dollar savings: 3064-0033-55



Swift code: BOPIPHMM

Metrobank

Peso savings: 175-3-17506954-3

Philippine National Bank (PNB)

Dollar savings: 10-856-660002-5

Cebuana Lhuiller: free of charge

For proper acknowledgement of your donations, you may fax a copy of the deposit slip to 8563-9306 or email a scanned copy to donatecare@caritasmanila.org.ph. Kindly indicate the donor's name and address.

Save the Children

Save the Children is accepting cash donations to help the affected communities in Davao del Sur and North Cotabato.

You may deposit any amount through its website.

Save the Children teams to assess the damage and provide life-saving support following devastating 6.9 earthquake in Mindanao. Read full story here: https://t.co/PqAua3drNz pic.twitter.com/Zs7nPykIpo — Save the Children PH (@SaveChildrenPH) December 16, 2019

