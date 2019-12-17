#ReliefPH: Help victims of the Davao del Sur earthquake
MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 6.9 earthquake, which struck Davao del Sur on Sunday, December 15, left at least 4 people dead.
The strong earthquake also caused extensive damage in Davao del Sur and in other parts of Mindanao. (IN PHOTOS: Strong Davao del Sur earthquake causes serious damage)
With the threat of more aftershocks and their homes partially or totally damaged, residents are in urgent need of food, medicine, tents, clothes, and blankets.
Here are some of the relief initiatives for the victims of the Davao del Sur earthquake:
Philippine Red Cross
The Philippine Red Cross is accepting cash donations.
You may deposit your donations to any of the following bank accounts:
- Banco de Oro (BDO)
- Peso savings: 00-453-0190938
- Dollar savings: 10-453-0039482
- Swift code: BNORPHMM
- Metrobank
- Peso savings: 151-7-151524342
- Dollar savings: 151-2-151002182
- Swift code: MBTCPHMM
- Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI)
- Peso savings: 4991-0036-52
- Swift code: BOPIPHMM
- Reference code: Name of Donor / Contact No.
- PayPal
- donate@redcross.com.ph
- GCash
A copy of the deposit slip may be sent to emergencyappeal@redcross.org.ph.
For inquiries, you may contact 09178348378 or (02) 87902300 local 984 or 985.
AFS IPP Davao
AFS Intercultural Programs Philippines (IPP) Davao, an international and non-governmental organization that provides intercultural learning opportunities, accepts cash and in-kind donations. These include:
- Clothes
- Canned goods, noodles, food packs
- Rice
- Tents
- Laminated sacks (sako)
- Bottles of water
- Blankets
- Toiletries (toothbrush, toothpaste, soap)
- Napkins
- Diapers
- Powdered milk for babies
- Feeding bottles for babies
- Medicines
You may drop your donations at D'Leonor Hotel, Bajada, Davao City, and look for Kristine at 09770812630.
Those who opt to donate cash can deposit to the following accounts:
- Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI): 2519071943
- GCash or PayMaya: 09770812630
- PayPal: mayfieldivino@yahoo.com
Cash donations will be used to purchase relief goods as well as provide meals and transportation for the volunteers who will deliver the relief goods and conduct psychological first aid.
Rock Ed Philippines
Rock Ed Philippines is also accepting in-kind donations such as water filters, blankets, mosquito repellant, mosquito nets, and tumblers for those affected in Davao del Sur and North Cotabato.
Monetary donations may be deposited to the following account:
- Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI)
- Account name: ROCK ED PHILIPPINES
- Account number: 3080-0073-44
Those who are interested to donate may contact Gang Badoy Capati on Facebook.
Caritas Manila
Caritas Manila is accepting cash and in-kind donations.
Items such as shelter sheets, flashlights, ready-to-eat meals, blankets, mosquito nets, toiletries, and medical kits may be directed at the Caritas Manila office: 2002 Jesus Street, Pandacan, Manila.
For cash donations, donors may deposit to any of the following accounts:
- Online through their website
- Choose Caritas Damayan Mindanao Earthquake
- Banco de Oro (BDO)
- Peso savings: 5600-45905
- Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI)
- Peso savings: 3063-5357-01
- Dollar savings: 3064-0033-55
- Swift code: BOPIPHMM
- Metrobank
- Peso savings: 175-3-17506954-3
- Philippine National Bank (PNB)
- Dollar savings: 10-856-660002-5
- Cebuana Lhuiller: free of charge
For proper acknowledgement of your donations, you may fax a copy of the deposit slip to 8563-9306 or email a scanned copy to donatecare@caritasmanila.org.ph. Kindly indicate the donor's name and address.
Save the Children
Save the Children is accepting cash donations to help the affected communities in Davao del Sur and North Cotabato.
You may deposit any amount through its website.
Save the Children teams to assess the damage and provide life-saving support following devastating 6.9 earthquake in Mindanao. Read full story here: https://t.co/PqAua3drNz pic.twitter.com/Zs7nPykIpo— Save the Children PH (@SaveChildrenPH) December 16, 2019
– Rappler.com