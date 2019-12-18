MANILA, Philippines – As we wrap up 2019 and welcome 2020, Filipinos head to social media to share their final notes on the lessons 2019 taught them.

The conversation #WhatDid2019TeachYou, which was started by the DJs of RX 93.1’s morning radio show ‘The Morning Rush', was quickly picked up by netizens during their morning commute. The conversation became one of the top trending topics on Twitter Philippines on Wednesday morning, December 18.

It got people online looking back at 2019 – both the good and bad moments– and the lessons the year brought, and they began tweeting them in turn.

And while the usual Twitter debates can be entertaining and enlightening to read, seeing people tweet more positivity can be a breath of fresh air from these too-often scuffles.

From jokes to insights, if you’re looking for a positive note to end 2019, read on.

#WhatDid2019TeachYou - Curated tweets by minglagman

Did 2019 leave you with valuable lessons you’ll be taking into 2020? Tweet with #WhatDid2019TeachYou! – Rappler.com