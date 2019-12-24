MANILA, Philippines – Ahead of Typhoon Ursula (Phanfone)’s landfall, several local government units evacuated residents, prepared goods for distribution, and conducted equipment inventory as early as Monday afternoon, December 23.

As of 2 pm on Tuesday, December 24, Ursula intensified as it moved closer toward Eastern Visayas. (READ: Ursula now a typhoon 'endangering' Eastern Visayas)

Ursula strengthened from a severe tropical storm into a typhoon early Tuesday afternoon, December 24, with the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warning that it "endangers" the region of Eastern Visayas.

It is now expected to make landfall specifically in the Borongan-Guiuan area of Eastern Samar between 4 pm and 6 pm on Tuesday.



Ensuring that their communities are safe and vigilant, here's how several local government units prepared for Typhoon Ursula:

Albay

In Albay, Governor Al Francis Bichara ordered local government units to conduct a forced evacuation of residents living near lahar, landslides, and flood-prone areas.

Several local representatives visited residents in Libon, Maninila, and Tandarora to advise them to evacuate and temporarily celebrate Christmas in evacuation centers for their safety. Evacuees were brought to their respective evacuation camps by service vehicles.





Meanwhile, several evacuees are seeking refuge in public schools in the province ahead of Typhoon Ursula's landfall. The provincial government distributed food packs to the evacuees.

Weather bureau officials warned disaster responders in Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate to be vigilant especially in landslide, lahar, and flood-prone areas.

Naval, Biliran

In Naval, Biliran, the local government unit deployed evacuation tents for evacuees on Monday, December 23, in preparation for the typhoon's landfall. Some of the tents reserved for senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and pregnant women.

To keep the Christmas spirit alive even, a Christmas tree was placed inside the evacuation center in Naval, Biliran.

Romblon

Personnel of the Romblon Provincial Mobile Force Company conducted an inventory of search and rescue (SAR) equipment on December 23. This is in preparation for rescue operations that might be triggered by Typhoon Ursula’s heavy rain.



How are your communities preparing for Typhoon Ursula? Let us know by tagging @MovePH! – with reports from Rhaydz Barcia/Rappler.com