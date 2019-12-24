BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – We've heard of Baguio’s honest taxi drivers. But hereabouts, you encounter an honest soul who's not necessarily behind a wheel.

Candido Baniaga recently saw that for himself.

Baniaga is what they call a death aid collector. He is the acknowledged collector of abuloy or contributions for the dead in a village.

He is an old farmer from Madaymen in Kibungan, Benguet, acknowledged as the coldest village in the Cordillera region.

“This old man is a death aid collector. He travels every day to collect, but accidentally lost the money he collected,” Jayson Pascual Tulabis of Benguet said in a Facebook post.



He said Baniaga went to their local church to ask for prayer because he lost the money he collected. It amounted to P14,000 and $10. Also lost was the list of donors.

Tulabis reported last Monday, December 23, about Baniaga’s plight in a local radio station.

On Tuesday, Christmas Eve, it was reported that the money was returned to Baniaga. It was found by another resident of Madaymen.

“Awan surok ken kurang na,” said Tulabis. (No more, no less.) – Rappler.com