SERIOUS DAMAGE. Barangay 95-A in Tacloban City is one of the areas that saw serious damage due to Typhoon Ursula on Wednesday, December 25.Photo from Ronald Madera
MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Ursula left a trail of destruction in several parts of Eastern and Western Visayas with its strong rains and winds on Christmas Day, as it destroyed buildings and flooded areas in the said regions.
Among the areas that saw serious damage from Typhoon Ursula’s wrath were Tacloban City, Aklan, Biliran, Eastern Samar and Capiz.
In Capiz, especially, several homes and buildings including the Lantangan Elementary School, Dumalag Municipal Hall, and the Robinsons Mall in Roxas were struck and damaged by the typhoon.
Ursula made landfall 5 times in Salcedo in Eastern Samar, Tacloban City in Leyte, Cabucgayan in Biliran, Gigantes Islands, Carles in Iloilo, and Ibajay in Aklan throughout December 24 to 25. (READ: Typhoon Ursula crosses northern tip of Aklan-Antique)
Here are some of the buildings and homes in Visayas destroyed by Typhoon Ursula:
Tacloban City
BARANGAY 95-A (CAIBAAN), TACLOBAN CITY. Photo from Ronald Madera
BARANGAY 95-A (CAIBAAN), TACLOBAN CITY. Photo from Ronald Madera
RIZAL AVENUE EXTENSION, TACLOBAN CITY. Photo from Ronald Madera
RIZAL AVENUE EXTENSION, TACLOBAN CITY. Photo from Ronald Madera
RIZAL AVENUE EXTENSION, TACLOBAN CITY. Photo from Ronald Madera
RIZAL AVENUE EXTENSION, TACLOBAN CITY. Photo from Ronald Madera
Ormoc City, Leyte
ORMOC CITY PLAZA. Photo from Arvin Christopher Pirante Bohol
Aklan
CATICLAN, MALAY, AKLAN. Photo courtesy of @Peetah_square on Twitter
CATICLAN, MALAY, AKLAN. Photo courtesy of @Peetah_square on Twitter
DAMAGE IN AKLAN. Photo courtesy of @itsjenniferking on Twitter
WRATH FROM TYPHOON. Photo courtesy of @itsjenniferking on Twitter
CHRISTMAS AFTER TYPHOON. In Caticlan, Malay, Aklan. Photo courtesy of @Peetah_square on Twitter
DEVASTATION. Aftermath of Typhoon Ursula in Caticlan, Malay, Aklan on Wednesday, December 25. #UrsulaPH. Photo courtesy of @Peetah_square on Twitter
Biliran
NAVAL, BILIRAN. Photo courtesy of ChaCha Casinillo
NAVAL, BILIRAN. Photo courtesy of ChaCha Casinillo
NAVAL, BILIRAN. Photo courtesy of ChaCha Casinillo
NAVAL, BILIRAN. Photo courtesy of ChaCha Casinillo
Capiz
DUMALAG, CAPIZ MUNICIPAL HALL. Photo courtesy of Patrick Jay Parce
DUMALAG, CAPIZ MUNICIPAL HALL. Photo courtesy of Patrick Jay Parce
DUMALAG, CAPIZ MUNICIPAL HALL. Photo courtesy of Patrick Jay Parce
LANTANGAN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, CAPIZ. Photo by Llernuj Calzada Mahusay
LANTANGAN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, CAPIZ. Photo by Llernuj Calzada Mahusay
LANTANGAN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, CAPIZ. Photo by Llernuj Calzada Mahusay
LANTANGAN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, CAPIZ. Photo by Llernuj Calzada Mahusay
LANTANGAN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, CAPIZ. Photo by Llernuj Calzada Mahusay
ROXAS, CAPIZ. Photo courtesy of Erickson Guevarra
CAR SHOP. A Toyota branch in Roxas suffered from heavy damage due to Typhoon Ursula on Wednesday, December 25. #UrsulaPH. Photo courtesy of Erickson Guevarra
ROXAS, CAPIZ. #UrsulaPH. Photo courtesy of Erickson Guevarra
ROXAS, CAPIZ. Photo courtesy of Erickson Guevarra
ROBINSONS MALL IN ROXAS CITY, CAPIZ. Photo from Philippine Emergency Alerts
ROBINSONS MALL IN ROXAS CITY, CAPIZ. Photo from Philippine Emergency Alerts
ROBINSONS MALL IN ROXAS CITY, CAPIZ. Photo from Philippine Emergency Alerts
ROBINSONS MALL IN ROXAS CITY, CAPIZ. Photo from Philippine Emergency Alerts
Eastern Samar
SALCEDO MUNICIPAL HALL, EASTERN SAMAR. Photo courtesy of Kristelle Joy Palconite/LGU Salcedo
SALCEDO MUNICIPAL HALL, EASTERN SAMAR. Photo courtesy of Kristelle Joy Palconite/LGU Salcedo
SALCEDO MUNICIPAL HALL, EASTERN SAMAR. Photo courtesy of Kristelle Joy Palconite/LGU Salcedo
