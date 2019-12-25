MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Ursula left a trail of destruction in several parts of Eastern and Western Visayas with its strong rains and winds on Christmas Day, as it destroyed buildings and flooded areas in the said regions.

Among the areas that saw serious damage from Typhoon Ursula’s wrath were Tacloban City, Aklan, Biliran, Eastern Samar and Capiz.

In Capiz, especially, several homes and buildings including the Lantangan Elementary School, Dumalag Municipal Hall, and the Robinsons Mall in Roxas were struck and damaged by the typhoon.

Ursula made landfall 5 times in Salcedo in Eastern Samar, Tacloban City in Leyte, Cabucgayan in Biliran, Gigantes Islands, Carles in Iloilo, and Ibajay in Aklan throughout December 24 to 25. (READ: Typhoon Ursula crosses northern tip of Aklan-Antique)

Here are some of the buildings and homes in Visayas destroyed by Typhoon Ursula:

