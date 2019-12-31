MANILA, Philippines – Make no mistake: it's a non-gratitude gratitude.

On Tuesday, December 31, Grab Philippines started distributing refund worth P19.2 million to passengers, following the Philippine Competition Commission's order. (READ: Grab refunding passengers starting December 31)

This prompted immediate reaction from Grab users online who have started receiving their refund, which they believed was a whole lot less than what they should be getting.

In a statement on Thursday, December 26, Grab said that the refund would cover passengers who have taken trips with their sedan service GrabCar during the following periods:

February 10 to May 10: P1 for every total accumulated fare of P1,200, with a maximum cap of P120 for 2.7 million passengers;

May 11 to August 10: P1 for every total accumulated fare of P450, with a maximum cap of P370 for 2.8 million passengers.

The total accumulated fare covers all the GrabCar sedan service trips of a passenger during the specified periods.

Netizens hit the ride-hailing firm with their "thanks" over the P1- and P5-worth of refunds they received, with Grab immediately trending on Twitter by Tuesday noon, December 31.

Some netizens poked fun – amid disappointment – at the refund they got from the ride-hailing firm amounting only between P1-P10.

Some were "eager" to spend their P1-refund, they were willing to pay P49 for the GrabFood delivery fee.

wow i finally got my P1 cashback from grab ghorl pwede na akong bumili ng potchi pwede ba yun ipa-grabfood — desher (@desher_e) December 31, 2019

Some even had a conspiracy theory as to why the cashbacks were very low.

OMG WHAT IF YOUR GRAB REFUNDS ARE LUCKY LOTTERY NUMBERS — Ralph Alba (@Eirizu) December 31, 2019

Here's how others reacted upon receiving their Grab refund:

Are you a Grab user? Would you say you are "grateful" for your Grab refund? – Rappler.com