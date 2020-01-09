MANILA, Philippines – As thousands of Filipino Catholics walked through the streets of Manila for this year's Traslacion, netizens offered prayers for the rest of the world on Thursday, January 9, the Feast Day of the Black Nazarene.

The image of the Black Nazarene, crowned with thorns and bearing a cross, was brought to Manila by Augustinian priests in 1607. It is also believed to have been partially burnt and blackened when the galleon carrying it caught fire on a transpacific voyage from Mexico.

World peace

In light of tensions between the United States and Iran after President Donald Trump ordered the killing of top Iranian general Qassim Suleimani, netizens prayed for world peace.

Today is the Feast of the Black Nazarene aside from our personal petitions, I hope we also take time to pray for the world especially with the crises being faced not just by our country, but by the other countries all over the world. #Translacion2020 — Anton Paderanga (@antonpaderanga) January 9, 2020

Praying for the fest of black nazarene, may the war ends between the two country, enlightened their minds and heart and may grant peace to all of them also in the whole world. — 안드레이♥ (@DreiHarteu) January 8, 2020

Pakisama po sa panalangin niyo sa pagpunta sa traslacion ang kapayaan sa mundo lalo na sa bansang Amerika at Iran na itigil nila ang digmaan. — Jeodane Ocampo (@jeodane) January 9, 2020

Though such a cliche, praying for 'World peace' in today's Feast of the Black Nazarene.



May hatred and anger stay away from our hearts, no wars, discrimination and misunderstandings, only love and joy that we can show and share to others.



God bless us all. — ❇Levi+Mateo❇ (@LeviMateo0921) January 9, 2020

On Wednesday morning, January 8, Iran rained “more than a dozen” ballistic missiles on Iraqi bases housing US military troops, and warned of more drastic action should the US respond with yet another attack. (READ: Iran fires missiles at U.S. troop bases in Iraq)

In his midnight sermon to thousands of Black Nazarene devotees at the Quirino Grandstand at the Luneta on Thursday, Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle called on the faithful to pray for peace in the Middle East, and for the safety of thousands of Filipinos in danger of getting caught in the middle of the brewing conflict in the region.

Praying for Australia

Some netizens also offered prayers for Australia as catastrophic bushfires ripped through swaths of Australia since September 2019, burning land roughly double the size of Belgium and causing thousands to flee from their homes.

Mahal na Poong Nazareno, nawa'y matapos na ang sigalot na namamagitan sa Iran at US. Ang Australia wildfires. Ipanalangin Mo po kami. #Translacion2020 — Katherine (@khathielovesyou) January 9, 2020

Sa lahat ng Namamanata oh Deboto ng Itim na Nazareno. Nawa'y isama niyo sa panalangin ang katahimikan ng Gera sa pagitan ng USA at IRAN. Gayun din ang tuluyang pag tigil ng sunog sa AUSTRALIA.



GOD BLESS US ALL!



+ + + = WORLD PEACE ❤ — Jaggy Boyle's (@theJAGventure) January 9, 2020

Poong Nazareno, sa iyong kapistahan, sana po matulungan nyo ang sunog australia at kapayapaan sa iranvsusa

— MELainnials (@melainnials) January 8, 2020

The raging bushfires also caused the evacuation of at least 300 Filipinos residing in East Gippsland, Victoria. Ecologists expressed fear that months of deadly bushfires might have pushed several species to extinction, with millions of animals burned in the fires.

Hoping to extend help, several Filipino-Australian communities have led relief drives to those affected by the deadly bushfires. (READ: #ReliefPH: Help communities affected by Australia’s raging bushfires)

Filipinos also expressed their personal petitions of good health, blessings, protection and guidance this year to the Black Nazarene. Some also prayed for the safety of the devotees and policemen at the Traslacion.

Sending Prayers for the safety of Nazareno Devotees #Nazareno2020 #Translacion2020 — Makaryooo (@marklouisegahol) January 8, 2020

May Poong Nazareno bless all of us especially the policemen in the Traslacion that they will do what is right selflessly everyday. — momibet (@momibeth2015) January 8, 2020

Others showed their gratitude to the Black Nazarene for answered prayers in the past years.

Done for Him Turning all our prayers into THANKSGIVING ♥️ Counting our blessings before asking for new ones ♥️ SALAMAT Poong Jesus Nazareno #BlackNazane #Quiapo #GiftedToGive



Psst @hashtag_mccoydl ingat if pupunta ka☺ Kinda daming binago ata ni yorme hehe layo ng lakad! pic.twitter.com/uKGRdQZhkh — #gummy (@gummy_0710) January 9, 2020

Thank you Poong Nazareno for all the answered prayers, for guiding and protecting us. https://t.co/J7o4UEWE0j — Mylene C. Orillo (@MyleneOrillo) January 9, 2020

Maraming Salamat Poong Hesus Nazareno. Sa lahat ng answered prayers. ❤ I'm always grateful for small things, big things and everything in between. @ Quiapo Church - Minor Basilica of… https://t.co/2TabJRux8x — janine adriano (@iameninaj) January 8, 2020

This feast is considered as the biggest showcase of faith among Catholics in Asia’s most predominantly Catholic country.

How about you? What are your prayers to the Black Nazarene this year? Share your answers on the comments here or tweet and tag @MovePH and use the hashtag #Traslacion2020. – Rappler.com