



MANILA, Philippines – State volcanologists raised Alert Level 4 for the Taal Volcano in Batangas on Sunday evening, January 12, warning that a "hazardous" eruption may occur "within hours to days."

MovePH, the civic engagement arm of Rappler, is looking for volunteers who can assist in gathering critical information from social media on Taal Volcano's immiment eruption.

The digital humanitarians will use the platform Agos, powered by eBayanihan. Agos is a one-stop online platform that helps gather information to achieve #ZeroCasualty when disasters strike.

We need volunteers to gather the following information:

Areas affected by ashfall

Latest situation on the ground

Needs of affected communities

The information that digital humanitarians gather and verify will be relayed to national government agencies and local responders.

Citizen journalists can also send reports, photos, and videos on how their families and communities are preparing for the imminent eruption by posting using #TaalEruption2020.

Click the button below to register as a volunteer or fill up this form.

Be a digital humanitarian today!

If you have any questions, feedback, or additional information, please email move.ph@rappler.com or tweet @moveph.