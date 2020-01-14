MANILA, Philippines – When thousands of Filipinos living near the Taal Volcano fled after the volcano was spotted spewing ash on Sunday, January 12, some of them weren't leaving behind not just their homes but their pets as well.

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) found pet dogs, cows, and other livestock stranded around the Taal Volcano, especially in Talisay, Batangas, during their assessment of the area on Monday, January 13.

Found thirsty and hungry, hundreds of animals in Talisay town were left behind by their owners, who evacuated in the wake of the Taal Volcano eruption. In surrounding areas, animals are at serious risk from ashfall and abandonment.

PAWS left food and water for both chained and stray animals as it conducted its assessment in the area, and aided a woman struggling to evacuate the area with all 3 of her dogs on her motorcycle, even after improvising makeshift seats for them.

Knowing there’s more that can be done, PAWS is seeking donations of cow feed, chicken feed, dog food, cat food, bottles of water, and pet bowls for their relief operations for these stranded animals. They’re hoping to bring help to stranded animals in Tagaytay City as well. (READ: #ReliefPH: Help communities affected by Taal Volcano eruption)

These donations may be sent via Grab or Lalamove or dropped off at their animal shelter, Aurora Boulevard, Katipunan Valley, Loyola Heights, Quezon City.

People may also deposit donations in the following accounts:

Account name: Philippine Animal Welfare Society

BPI (swift no. BOPIPHMM)

Peso account no.: 3943-0086-11

Dollar account number: 3944-0021-61



PNB (swift no. PNBM PHMM)

Peso account no.: 1888-70015305

Saving our fur friends

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority K-9 Corps, in partnership with Strategic Power for Animal Respondents-Philippines (SPAR), is also calling for volunteers who can help rescue pets in affected areas.

Volunteers who can help crate and transport abandoned pets in Batangas and nearby provinces to a shelter or foster home may contact the following numbers to join the initiative: 0917 7680 555 and 0917 6363 823.

Even individuals are finding ways to help out as well. A local veterinarian in Balete, Batangas, is helping treat horses suffering from colds triggered by the ashfall in the area. These horses were evacuated by locals from Taal Volcano Island to a housing facility in Palsara, Balete, Batangas on Sunday, January 12. Until now, some of these horses are still covered in ash.

A local veterinarian takes care of the horses retrieved from the volcano island. According to @notgiodude, the horses are currently being treated in an evacuation site located in Balete. #TaalEruption2020 pic.twitter.com/2OOMfXCBRy — MovePH (@MovePH) January 14, 2020

Keeping our fur friends safe

Those with fur friends and are in an area affected by falling ash should keep animals safe indoors since ash emissions are dangerous to both humans and animals. Prepping leashes, harnesses, carriers, medication, food, as well as keeping animal companions close by, are important to ensure that you can flee together at a moment's notice.

During evacuations, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) suggested to never leave animals behind since they might become malnourished, dehydrated, or might escape in fear and get lost.

In case you have to leave your animal companion behind, PETA encourages leaving them with at least 10 days' supply of water and dry food. Animals should also stay in a secure area inside the house instead of leaving them tied up or caged outside.

Those who spot any animals in distress and are unable to help can also note the animal's location and contact PETA at 0999-888-7382. PETA also accepts donations via this link.

Do you know of similar initiatives being done to help stranded animals near Taal Volcano? Let us know by tagging @MovePH on social media! – Rappler.com