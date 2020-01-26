MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine team won big at the Southeast Asian Mathematical Olympiad (SEAMO) held at the Gold Coast Convention Center, Australia, on Sunday, January 19.

A total of 411 students from 18 different countries competed in the final written round of the competition. The Philippine contingent bagged a total of 29 medals.

Below is the list of the Philippine awardees:

Gold Awardees:

Felinwright Ninokyle Mesias – Salaman Central Elementary School

Joaquin Gabriel Malachi Antonio de Castro – Xavier School

Oniluv Troy Tabujara – Ateneo de Manila Senior High School

Silver Awardees:

Ibarra Lee Coro – De La Salle Santiago Zobel School Philippines

Hezekiah Etian Sagayaga – University Of The Philippines Integrated School

Angela Clare Lim Tan – Tarlac Living Faith Academy

Miguel Justino Ladion – Paref Springdale School Cebu

Juliana Elisha Go – Tarlac Living Faith Academy

Sebastien Albert Osea Castro – Colegio San Agustin - Makati

Daniel Dave Cruz – Pasig City Science High School

Bronze awardees: 19

SEAMO is a unique assessment platform that has helped more than 50,000 students across 15 countries achieve Global Recognition in the field of mathematics since 2016. It has seen rapid growth over the past 3 years.

SEAMO's curriculum framework and testing methods is formulated based on the Ministry of Education (MOE) of Singapore’s 21st Century Core Competencies.

SEAMO’s emphasis on critical thinking skills encourages students to make connections between different concepts and think out of the box in order to be successful in school and in life. – Rappler.com