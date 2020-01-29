MANILA, Philippines– Making a difference through their love for music, Xavier University (XU)-Ateneo de Cagayan took on the famous “Tala” dance challenge to call for donations for Taal eruption victims.

In a video posted on Tuesday night, January 28, the XU community including faculty, staff and students danced to Sarah Geronimo’s iconic “Tala” to take on the challenge posed by the Ateneo de Zamboanga University.

Spicing things up, XU used the dance challenge as a way to promote the university’s donation drive for those affected by the ongoing Taal Volcano eruption.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people affected by the Taal Volcano eruption in the Philippines. It is in this spirit that we call on our community to share their time and treasure in the immediate relief and rehabilitation needed in the days ahead,” the university said in a Facebook post.

Those who wish to donate to XU’s relief drive may visit and drop off their donations at SSIAP Office at rm 106, Agriculture Building, XU Main Campus or deposit directly via:

Bank of the Philippines (BPI)

Account name: Xavier University

Account number: 9331013363

Swift code: BOPIPHMM

Routing number: CH005873

Donors are instructed to send a scanned copy or photo of their deposit slip to finance@xu.edu.ph and cc: xusacdev@gmail.com.

Encouraging others to continue the trend, XU challenged Ateneo de Naga University to do the #AteneoTalaDanceChallenge and nominate another Ateneo school to join the dance craze.

Although Sarah's song was released in 2015, it resurged in popularity in 2019 after becoming the song of choice by members of the LGBTQ+ community, including drag queen and Sarah G impersonator Bench Hipolito. Celebrities, including Maine Mendoza and Darren Espanto, have also posted their covers of the dance. – Rappler.com