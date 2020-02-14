MANILA, Philippines – Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) threw support behind the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN, days after Solicitor General Jose Calida filed a quo warranto petition against the embattled broadcast network.

In a statement on Thursday, February 13, KBP shared it was confident that ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal will be approved despite recent efforts from the government to close down the network.

Claiming it did not run his political ads during the 2016 presidential campaign, President Rodrigo Duterte has repeatedly warned ABS-CBN that its franchise will be revoked, even taunting management to just sell.

Among recent attempts to void the franchise is Calida’s filing of a quo warranto petition against the media company on February 10, as he asked justices to cancel its franchise. The petition comes over a month before the network’s franchise expires on March 30.

NUJP and other groups have called on the public and Congress to defend press freedom and support the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN, saying the attacks against the broadcast giant threaten people’s right to know.

KBP assured that it will continue to support and help work for the renewal of the franchises of ABS-CBN and other KBP networks knowing it is “for the best interest of the public.”

The broadcasters’ association explained that 45 applications have been enacted into law, while 9 have been approved by the Congressional Franchise Committee. It added that its history of approved franchise renewal applications might mean the same for its fellow KBP member ABS-CBN.

“The KBP trusts that these pending applications will be favorably acted upon just like all other prior applications for renewal,” it said.

KBP released the statement a day after President Duterte led the oath-taking of their newly-elected officers and board of trustees, and hailed the “vital role” of media, even after Calida moved to void the franchise of ABS-CBN. – Rappler.com