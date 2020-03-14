MANILA, Philippines – In the midst of a health crisis, establishments are paying back the services and sacrifices of healthcare workers who act as front liners in combating the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Several restaurants and coffee shops nationwide have sent food, coffee, and pastries to the medical professionals who have worked tirelessly to fight a pandemic.

Metro Manila

To show their gratitude in keeping the community safe and healthy, the Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (CBTL) gave the hospital workers of St. Luke's Medical Center a “caring cup.”

“For all your hard work in these trying times, we want to cheer you on by giving you your daily fix of coffee, on us!” CBTL Bonifacio Global City branch said.

In a Facebook post, the hospital staff responded with this: “Thank you for your "caring cup" Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (Bonifacio Stopover Branch)! Our Global City heroes are deeply touched by your gesture of kindness and solidarity.”

They also thanked Rue Bourbon Restaurant for sending food to their Emergency Room staff.

“The simple act of kindness means a lot to our healthcare workers. This gesture reflects how their efforts are valued at this difficult time,” St Lukes Medical Center Global City said in a Facebook post.

Pino Restaurant and its sibling restaurants, Pipino and Pi Breakfast and Pies located on Malingap Street in Quezon City, are offering free and unlimited brewed coffee to all medical staff and scientists in the academe starting Saturday, March 14.

Those who would like to avail may present their IDs.

SM Markets also offered free turon and bottled water to doctors and nurses to show their appreciation for the “real heroes.”

The Kanto Freestyle group will send food packs to nearby hospitals for the doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff.

"With all the help and sacrifices that they are doing right now, the least that we can do is to show our appreciation and express our gratitude to all our frontline healthcare workers, who are our modern-day heroes during these trying times," Vincent Juanta, managing partner of Kanto Freestyle said.

Cebu City

The Good Cup Coffee Company in Cebu City is giving away a free hot/iced espresso-based drink, for dine or to-go, to all doctors, nurses, medical technologists, radiology technologists, radiologists, dentists, nursing aides, midwives, pharmacists, and all hospital and public health workers from March 14-21, 2020 at these following hours: 7am-9am and 5pm-7pm.

“As being the frontliners of this pandemic, we would like to take this opportunity to appreciate your unwavering commitment to serve the people with a good cup of coffee,” it said.

Cagayan de Oro

As a show of support, local restaurant Andreya offers free breakfast to the night shift medical staff of Northern Mindanao Medical Center (NMMC).

“Our humble business wants to show support to the medical people who are the frontliners in this worldwide fight against COVID. We may not be able to help all, but we want to give a helping hand to the extent that we can,” it said.

The NMMC medical staff may present their ID and a copy of their night shift schedule to avail of the free breakfast.

Do you know of any shops or restaurants that offer the same too? Let us know by sending a message to move.ph@rappler.com. – Rappler.com