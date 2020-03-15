MANILA, Philippines – Groups initiate a donation drive for medical supplies for patients and healthcare workers as the confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus continues to rise.

Following the announcement of the Metro Manila lockdown, some individuals rushed to purchase goods and medical items including face masks, tissue paper, alcohol, and disinfectants, among others. (READ: Staying compassionate in the time of coronavirus)

Some even bought medical supplies in bulk and sold them online at ridiculously high prices.

Here are some concrete ways to help those at the frontlines in charge of containing this pandemic:

UP Manila Student Council

The University of the Philippines (UP) Manila University Student Council started a donation drive to help provide the patients and healthcare workers of the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) with needed supplies such as face masks.

The group aims to find a supplier or donor that could provide the hospital with its basic hospital needs.

Those willing to help may contact 09082111437 for more information.

The UP Medicine Student Council, along with oganizations, fraternities, and sororities of the college, is also supporting the call of the university council by calling for donations of N95 masks and alcohol for the PGH interns.

Donations may be given to the Office of the Deputy Director for Health Operations (DDHO) located near the main entrance of the Philippine General Hospital.

UP College of Medicine and Philippine General Hospital

The UP College of Medicine and PGH also launched a “Donation Para sa PPE (personal protective equipment)” drive.

Items that may be given include surgical masks, face shields, N95 masks, and surgical gowns.

Donations may be directed to Adet Idjao of the PGH Property and Supply Office at 8-554-8400 loc 3000/ 3004.

Kaya Natin! Movement

The Kaya Natin! Movement, in coordination with the Office of the Vice President, is organizing a donation and fundraising campaign for personal protective equipment (PPE) and food packs for health workers and frontliners fighting COVID-19.

Each PPE Daily Set Ticket consists of one N95 mask, one gown, two sets of gloves, two pieces of head covers, two sets of shoe covers, and one pair of goggles. This is only good for one (1) health worker.

All donors will receive an electronic ticket from our ticketing platform as proof of donation to the Kaya Natin! Movement.



Interested donors can also donate directly via online payment through the KAYA NATIN! bank account:

Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) KN Movement for Good Governance and Ethical Leadership, Inc. 3081-1173-72

Email your deposit slip to knmovement@gmail.com.

For other questions and concerns, please email angatbuhay@gmail.com or reach them via SMS through +63 998 596 8820.

Alyansang Tapat sa Lasallista

Together with Akbayan Partylist, Alyansang Tapat sa Lasallista is calling on Filipinos to support the validation of the new detection kits made by the University of the Philippines-National Institute of Health (UP-NIH).

According to them, much still needs to be accomplished in terms of validating the testing kits, following stringent protocol and ethical standards. This will require financial resources from travel and accommodation expenses to supplies for the personal protective equipment of those who will be doing the validation.

Donations can be coursed through:

The UP Medical Foundation, Inc

Bank: BDO, Bocobo-Pedro Gil Branch

Account No: 353-0094-018.

Email address: upmf1980@gmail.com

The UPMF Inc can furnish receipts upon request.

– Rappler.com