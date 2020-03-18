Bookmark and refresh this page for updates

MANILA, Philippines – As a response to the increasing number of positive coronavirus cases in the Philippines, the Philippine government placed Luzon, home to over 57 million people, on lockdown on Monday, March 16.

During the month-long lockdown, local government units were tasked to implement strict quarantine for all households, suspend public transportation, and regulate the provision for food and “essential health services" in their area. Additional travel restrictions were also put in place while local governments across the capital region moved to implement an 8 pm to 5 am curfew in their respective areas.

Details on how these will be enforced, however, were unclear at the onset. The bold move revealed several gaps in the government's planning and preparation for the crisis. (READ: ‘Walang choice’: Man with leukemia walks to get chemo meds amid Luzon lockdown)

With the lack of information about providing mobility and resources to the public, several groups have initiated efforts to support the mobility needs of healthcare workers and other frontliners in the fight against the coronavirus.

MovePH, Rappler’s civic engagement arm, will focus on crowdsourcing and making sense of community needs during this time. We've organized a list of efforts aimed to help provide transportation and delivery services needed by the frontliners and those in need:

#INeedARide

Online, Filipinos have launched the hashtag #INeedARide to crowdsource mobility needs during the Luzon lockdown.

While Filipinos who are able to volunteer rides are encouraged to help, they are reminded to take necessary health preventive measures to reduce the risk of being exposed to the virus.

Government efforts

The task of providing transport options to workers exempted from the enhanced community quarantine is up to the local government units. These workers include those who work in hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, public markets, supermarkets, groceries, and convenience stores.

Rappler compiled a list of how local government units augmented their need for transport systems.

Metro Manila

Life Cycles PH

Life Cycles PH is pairing up with hospitals, groceries, drugstores, and local government units to help their frontliners get to work.

They have created a group to coordinate the needs of healthcare workers and match them with interested individuals who have a bike to spare. If you're interested to be part of this movement, join this group.



Aside from bicycle owners, the group is also looking for donors who would like help the group in purchasing additional bicycles. Donations can be made to:

Keisha Mayuga

GCash 09178314159

BPI 3089262509

PayPal keisha.mayuga@gmail.com

Bike Scouts

The Bicycle Scouts Project is looking for community members that are willing to lend or give their spare bicycle to a person in need of mobility.

Interested members can use the organization's LEND A BICYCLE form to volunteer a much needed bicycle.



PGH Care-pool

Concerned individuals working at the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) have organized an online community where they can coordinate transportation services for healthcare workers responding to the coronavirus pandemic. It is organized by the group PGH Care Society.

"While we don't have official shuttles yet na tutulong satin makauwi and makapasok, baka we can help each other, #BayanihanNa," the group said.

Interested volunteers may join the group and lend much-needed services to the frontliners.

Laguna

Oplan Hatid UPLB

The University of the Philippines Los Banos - Office of Student Affairs is assisting students inside university-administered dormitories who want to go home.

Stranded students may fill out this form to request for assistance.

– Rappler.com