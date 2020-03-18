MANILA, Philippines–As the Philippines grapples with the coronavirus outbreak, we take a moment to celebrate the frontliners – the unsung heroes of this nation – as they tirelessly and selflessly continue to offer their service, even in the face of the dreaded disease.

Faced with the daunting numbers of novel coronavirus infections in the country, several cities all over the Philippines made the heavy decision to impose community quarantine to curb the spread of the disease.

As many retreated to their homes, our frontliners –health care workers, scientists, cleaners, cashiers and employees in grocery stores, drivers, delivery men, journalists, and countless others– continue to brave through checkpoints, traffic, and the lack of public transport, beating the odds to help people in need.

With the help of MovePH, the civic engagement arm of Rappler, several Filipinos shared their messages to Filipino frontliners, commending their bravery and efforts to rise above panic and exhaustion.

We say thank you to our frontliners. Your service is heroism. – Rappler.com

