MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine government placed Luzon under lockdown as a response to the spike of positive coronavirus cases in the country.

This new measure implements strict quarantine procedures, suspension of transportation services, and regulation of food and essential health services, among others. Additional travel restrictions were rolled out while local governments across the capital region moved to implement an 8 pm to 5 am curfew in their respective areas.

To help people access their need for necessary information such as health inquiry, psychological services among others, several groups have offered to provide a consultation desk.

MovePH, Rappler’s civic engagement arm, will focus on crowdsourcing and making sense of community needs during this time. The team will be working with individuals, volunteers, organizations and groups that are interested and willing to help those who are in need. (READ: #CourageON: Help report needs during Luzon lockdown)

Our goal is to provide a quick and appropriate response to the needs of the people by creating an organized system of information that will help match the needs of the people to the ongoing efforts of the community.

Here’s a list of the ongoing initiatives related to information services:

HEALTH INQUIRIES AND CONSULTATIONS

Department of Health (DOH)

DOH announced its emergency hotlines at 02-894-COVID (02-894-26843) and 1555 where callers may direct questions related to COVID-19.

This is in partnership with the National Emergency Hotline of the DILG, PLDT, and its wireless subsidiary Smart Communications Inc.

For more information, you may visit this page.

Coalition for People's Right to Health

The group provides a hotline for COVID-19:Payong Pangkalusugan (health advisory). You may reach them out through their hotline 02-8929-8109 or 02-8806-1306.

MindNation

To help Philippine-based employees deal with disruption that can come at a cost to mental health, MindNation extends its help in this time of crisis by providing free online consultation with their psychologists from March 18-21 or until slots are available from 8am to 9pm.

Employees are required to book through their company email for verification with their ideal schedule and mode of communication (voice or video call).

To book, you may email hello@themindnation.com with the subject “FREE CONSULTATION BOOKING”. In the body, include your name, schedule (ex. Tuesday, March 17, 1pm) and your preferred mode (voice call). A confirmation email response will be sent within the day.

Know more about this here.

TRANSPORT AND MOBILITY

Sakay.PH

Sakay.PH came up with a mobility dashboard organizing the latest updates for mobility during the COVID-19 community quarantine for frontline workers, medical professionals and public citizens’ need to attend its basic needs in drug stories, groceries, and hospitals.

You may visit their page here.

For a consolidated list of efforts aimed to help provide transportation and delivery services needed by the frontliners and those in need, click here.



SKILLS/VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Public Health Communications Advisory Network (PHCAN)

PHCAN is a network of organizations and volunteers composed of professionals from the fields of public health, creatives, communications, and public policy.

The group launched a campaign for the health care workers (HCWs) who are at the frontlines in community clinics, hospitals, and public health organizations to show its admiration and support for all their hard work. They are gathering messages of support that will boost their morale and unity in this fight against COVID-19.

You may read about this here.

Several groups also launched initiatives for people to share their skills and time to help out during the coronavirus crisis. Click here to know more. – Rappler.com