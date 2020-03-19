MANILA, Philippines– Hoping to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) has made a local version of ethyl alcohol in a bid to protect students and teachers from the disease.

The PUP Institute for Science and Technology Research (ISTR) developed and tested the pilot batch of the localized ethyl alcohol on March 11, following the requirements and standards of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Larger batches will be manufactured once raw materials to be used for the mass production of the alcohol become available, according to PUP.

The production, pegged to be at least 20 gallons of alcohol per month, will be done at PUP’s Engineering and Science Research Center. It will also be led by a team from ISTR, as spearheaded by Coronado and licensed chemist and faculty researcher Christian Cambiador.

The university is set to manufacture and distribute the free ethyl alcohol to the PUP community by the end of March.

“The product will be used by the members of the PUP community, including branches and campuses. It will not be sold commercially nor distributed outside PUP,” said Dr Armin Coronado, the director of ISTR.

They explained that the decision to manufacture local alcohol was brought up to save the university at least 70% of the total expenses compared to buying commercially made alcohol.

Dr Ma. Liza Yanes of PUP’s Medical Services Department added that the team opted to produce ethyl alcohol instead of isopropyl alcohol, as well, because it is safer to the skin.

Among their suggestions in helping curb the spread of coronavirus in the community was the production of local alcohol-based sanitizers. However, given time and equipment constraints, the ISTR prioritized the development of ethyl alcohol.

As of writing, PUP has not stated how the alcohol will be distributed to the community.– Rappler.com

Daniel Asido is the editor-in-chief of The Communicator, the official student publication of the PUP College of Communication. Follow The Communicator on Facebook and Twitter.