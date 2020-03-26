Bookmark and refresh this page for updates

MANILA, Philippines – Organizations are bringing various forms of assistance to vulnerable sectors amid the rising cases of novel coronavirus infections in the Philippines, even as the entire island of Luzon and some provinces and cities outside Metro Manila remained on lockdown.

The lockdowns involve strict quarantine procedures, suspension of transportation services, and regulation of food and essential health services, among others. Additional travel restrictions have been in place as local governments implement curfews from 8 pm to 5 am.

Here’s a list of the ongoing relief operations for urban poor families, daily wage workers, the homeless, elderly, displaced Lumad youth, and other marginalized communities affected by the measure. (READ: Shelters kept unlocked for the homeless during coronavirus outbreak)

2KK Tulong sa Kapwa Kapatid Foundation

2KK Tulong sa Kapwa Kapatid Foundation is calling for cash donations to support families and daily wage earners.

Deposited to:

2KK Bank Account:

2KK Tulong sa Kapwa Kapatid Foundation Inc.

Union Bank Pasong Tamo JTKC Branch

Account no. 002020031146

You may also send your donations through the 2KK Website and indicate that the donation is for COVID-19.

Deposit slips may be sent to official@kapwakapatid.com to receive confirmation and updates. For questions or concerns, you may contact Kring at 09178974619.

Caritas Manila

Caritas Manila is calling for donations to provide kits and supplies to 6,000 poor families in Metro Manila.

These LIGTAS COVID-19 kits worth P2,000 each are good for a family of 5 and include the following items:

1 liter of 70% ethyl alcohol

5 bottles of 30 ml alcohol

5 washable face masks

1 liter of antibacterial liquid soap

1 box of 100 tablets of vitamin C with zinc

Reusable gloves

1 liter of liquid bleach

3 pieces of cleaning cloth

Eco bag

They will also be giving P700 worth of Caritas Manna food bags containing:

5 kilos of rice

Monggo seeds

9 assorted canned goods

2 packs of Caritas Margins kalabasa/malunggay noodles

1/4 pack of sugar and salt

Eco bag

Refer to this post for details. For more inquiries, call 8562 0020 to 25 local 118, 139, 135; or 09175955083.

Help Our Tricycle Drivers

Ilocandia Blog, Taga Tuguegarao Ka Kung, and Cagayan Digital Post are looking to help tricycle drivers affected by the enhanced community quarantine in Tuguegarao City.

If you know of tricycle drivers in Tuguegarao City who are most in need, or if you would like to give cash or in-kind donations, you may contact 09152670759.

HOPE: Business For Good

HOPE is accepting donations to provide much needed clean water for the tireless frontliners and poor communities in Metro Manila.

All donations will allow the group to deliver water directly to hospitals and communities that are most affected. For transparency, they will be reporting the total pledges committed by this drive and documenting the turnover of all supply on their social media pages.

Donate or make your pledge through:

BPI

Friends Of Hope, Inc.

Savings Account: 3521-1061-73

Paypal

Friends of Hope, Inc.

donate@friendsofhope.ph

You may visit this post to know more.

Project Duyan for Sustainable Geriatric Health & Wellness

Coalition of Services of the Elderly Inc (COSE) & Project Duyan for Sustainable Geriatric Health & Wellness are seeking financial and in-kind assistance to help provide personal protective equipment, health and hygiene materials, and ready-to-eat food for the elderly.

Course financial donations through the following accounts of COSE:

Bank Deposit

Coalition of Services of the Elderly, Inc.

Bank of Philippine Islands

Aurora Blvd. Branch

Account No: 3151-0415-65

Paypal Account

cosefinance@cose.org.ph

Gcash

0966-5846621

For in-kind donations such as face masks, alcohol, soap and ready to eat food, please contact 09175727398 or 09996422316.The group will coordinate the collection & distribution of these items accordingly.



San Isidro Labrador Parish

San Isidro Labrador Parish is seeking assistance for those affected in their parish.

The parish initiated a DIY Drive Thru system to distribute food to its community, especially those in need, while observing physical distance.

Cash donations may be deposited to:

Gilbert S. Billena

BDO account number: 003990315514

SILP Pastoral Council PPC Fund

BPI account number: 0423-3306-86

In-kind donations may be brought to the pastoral office of San Isidro Labrador Church Bagong Silangan, Quezon City, located in front of Renboy Store.

For questions, you may contact Father Gilbert Billena at 09363249618.

Save San Roque

Save San Roque, an alliance of individuals from different sectors, launched a donation drive to provide food packs and sanitation kits for the urban poor in advocating the rights of the urban poor community in Sitio San Roque, North Triangle, Quezon City.

Donations may be coursed through Lazada or Visa / Mastercard.

Cash donations may be deposited to:

BPI Savings Account

Account name: Jan Marvi F. Atienza

Account number: 1519 -2141-44

Save Our Schools Network

The Bakwit School in Metro Manila that is feeding around 100 displaced Lumad youth called for food donations to help the children.

For bank donations, arrangements, and inquiries, contact Teacher Elsa at 09090128952.

For meet-ups within UP Diliman, contact teacher Mon at 09065575647.

– Rappler.com

Here are other lists you may want to check:

LIST: How to help healthcare workers, frontliners during coronavirus pandemic

LIST: Groups providing transportation services for frontliners

LIST: Groups providing helpful information about the Luzon lockdown