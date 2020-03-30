HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

Selfless until the end

Dr Rosalinda Pulido's calling to help others

The 46-year-old doctor, who was devoted to aid those with cancer, didn't hesitate in joining frontliners to treat patients with the coronavirus disease

BY Ahmed Cayongcat and Jiselle Casucian

Selfless until the end

Dr Rosalinda Pulido's calling to help others

The 46-year-old doctor, who was devoted to aid those with cancer, didn't hesitate in joining frontliners to treat patients with the coronavirus disease

BY Ahmed Cayongcat and Jiselle Casucian