ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines – A group of young Muslim professionals in Western Mindanao is working to raise funds for medical frontliners located in the island provinces of Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi, so they can continue their brave fight against COVID-19, the coronavirus disease.

The group started the online fundraising effort over the GoGetFunding website, according to their spokesperson Zamboanga-based Dr Abdul Javar Esturco. They are also accepting bank deposits for cash donations. (READ: EXPLAINER: The PPE keeping our healthcare workers safe)

He said that they see the need to support and augment frontliners in these geographically challenged areas because the lockdown and suspension of public transport have made it even more difficult to get personal protective equipment (PPE), medical equipment and medicines to these island provinces.

"Because they are so far from the center, our health workers in these areas face logistical and supply difficulties," Esturco said. "They need to augment existing medical facilities and equipment. They need medicines and PPE."

The group aims to gather funds to produce an initial number of 150 PPEs that will be distributed equally to the three provinces. Hopefully, Estrurco added, they will receive funds that will help them continue producing more PPEs. (WATCH: PPE hacks you can do at home)

The group reported that as of Sunday, April 5, their online fundraiser has gathered P101,000 from the GoGetFunding website and bank deposits.

You can contribute directly to their efforts here or contact Nelil Sapal at 0977 8216321 for more details. – Rappler.com