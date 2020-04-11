LIST: Groups providing free online counseling during the pandemic
MANILA, Philippines – In response to the spike in coronavirus cases in the country, the government has placed the whole of Luzon under lockdown until April 30.
Other areas in the Visayas and Mindanao have followed suit, to help in the effort to stem the coronavirus outbreak.
With this unprecedented period of quarantine, isolation, and uncertainty, experts have sounded the alarm on a potential nationwide mental health epidemic. They predict that cases of anxiety and depression will be on the rise and the country's mental healthcare systems may be unprepared for this. (READ: Can PH cope? Mental illness cases tipped to surge during pandemic)
To help Filipinos cope in this time of uncertainty, several institutions and organizations offered to give free online counselling.
The Psychological Association of the Philippines listed centers providing this kind of service. The PAP said, however, that it has no information about the quality or extent of the services provided by these centers.
Here’s a list of centers providing free online counseling services:
National Centers
National Center for Mental Health Crisis Hotline (NCMH-USAP)
Provides mental health support for all affected by COVID-19
- 0917-899-USAP(8727) | 7-7-989-USAP (827)
Philippine Mental Health Association Online Support
Provides mental health support for all affected by COVID-19
- PMHA Facebook Messenger
- pmhacds@gmailcom
- 0917-565-2036
Ateneo Bulatao Center for Psychological Services
Provides online counseling and Psychological First Aid with priority given to frontliners
- Email: bulataocenter.ls@ateneo.edu
Philippine Psychiatric Association: Mind Matters
- 0918-942-4864
PsychConsult, Inc.
Provides online counseling for all affected by COVID-19
- (02)842-12469
GrayMatters Psychological and Consultancy, Inc. Philippines
Provides online counseling for all affected by COVID-19
- 0917-709-6961 or 0997-561-8778
Circle of Hope Community Services, Inc.
Provides telemental health services to promote effective coping and resilience for healthcare workers
- 0917-822-2324 or 0925-557-0888
Mental Health First Responders (MHFR)
Provides free online peer and family support
In-Touch Community Services
Provides 24/7 crisis line for the mental wellness of all health and safety frontliners
- 8-893-7603, 0917-800-1123, and 0922-893-8944
The Masters Psychological Services
Provides psychosocial support services
LUZON
UP Diliman Psychosocial Services (UPD PsychServ)
Provides brief psychotherapy services for UPD students, faculty, and staff only
- 0916-757-3157 or 0906-374-3466
- psycserv.upd@up.edu.ph
PGCA-Pampanga Chapter: Online Counseling for COVID-19 Frontliners
Provides free online counseling services for frontliners
SLU- Sunflow Children and Youth Wellness Center, Baguio City
Provides mental health support for all affected by COVID-19
- 0915-541-5501; 0928-832-6372
- slusunflower@slu.edu.ph
The De La Salle University Dasmarinas Center for Applied Psychology
Provides online mental health and well-being support services to those affected by COVID-19
- 0935-751-9227 or 0919-499-8381
COVID-19 Mental Wellness Professional Resources (Bicol Region)
Provides telecounseling and professional resources to those affected by COVID-19
Knox Cube Behavioral & Mental Health Center (Olongapo-Zambales)
Provides counseling to healthcare workers and the community
Psycore Neuro Testing Center (Isabela)
Provides telepsychology services for all affected by COVID-19
- 0977-288-4563
VISAYAS
University of San Carlos (USC) Mental Health Online Support for COVID-19 crisis
Provides mental health support for all affected by COVID-19
University of San Carlos (USC) Mental Health Support for COVID-19 Frontliners
Intended for the volunteers of USC mental health online support only
Western Visayas Psychosocial Support for COVID-19
Provides psychosocial support services for all affected by COVID-19
MINDANAO
Camp Navarro General Hospital, Health Service Center, Health Service Command AFP
Provides telepsychology services for all affected by COVID-19 in Calarian, Zamboanga City
- Viber: 0917-305-1891
- 0966-691-6116
Psycli-nik psychological assessment and intervention services
NZUE Building 3rd floor, Room 3030 Tomas Claudio Street, Zamboanga City
Provides telepsychology services for all affected by COVID-19
- Viber: 0917-305-1891
- PLDT 955-8103
- Psyclinik06@gmai.com; lolin_bajin@yahoo.com
The HOFFEN CLINIC (Center for Mental Health and Psychosocial Development)
Adventist Hospital Davao
- 0951815 HOPE (0951-815-4673) | (082)-297-2761 loc 269
- FB Page: Center for Mental Health and Psychosocial Development
- centerformentalhealth@adventisthealth-dvo.com
