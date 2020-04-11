Bookmark and refresh this page for updates

MANILA, Philippines – In response to the spike in coronavirus cases in the country, the government has placed the whole of Luzon under lockdown until April 30.

Other areas in the Visayas and Mindanao have followed suit, to help in the effort to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

With this unprecedented period of quarantine, isolation, and uncertainty, experts have sounded the alarm on a potential nationwide mental health epidemic. They predict that cases of anxiety and depression will be on the rise and the country's mental healthcare systems may be unprepared for this. (READ: Can PH cope? Mental illness cases tipped to surge during pandemic)

To help Filipinos cope in this time of uncertainty, several institutions and organizations offered to give free online counselling.

The Psychological Association of the Philippines listed centers providing this kind of service. The PAP said, however, that it has no information about the quality or extent of the services provided by these centers.

Here’s a list of centers providing free online counseling services:

National Centers

National Center for Mental Health Crisis Hotline (NCMH-USAP)

Provides mental health support for all affected by COVID-19

0917-899-USAP(8727) | 7-7-989-USAP (827)

Philippine Mental Health Association Online Support

Provides mental health support for all affected by COVID-19

PMHA Facebook Messenger

pmhacds@gmailcom

0917-565-2036

Ateneo Bulatao Center for Psychological Services

Provides online counseling and Psychological First Aid with priority given to frontliners

Email: bulataocenter.ls@ateneo.edu

Philippine Psychiatric Association: Mind Matters

0918-942-4864

PsychConsult, Inc.

Provides online counseling for all affected by COVID-19

(02)842-12469

GrayMatters Psychological and Consultancy, Inc. Philippines

Provides online counseling for all affected by COVID-19

0917-709-6961 or 0997-561-8778

Circle of Hope Community Services, Inc.

Provides telemental health services to promote effective coping and resilience for healthcare workers

0917-822-2324 or 0925-557-0888

Mental Health First Responders (MHFR)

Provides free online peer and family support

In-Touch Community Services

Provides 24/7 crisis line for the mental wellness of all health and safety frontliners

8-893-7603, 0917-800-1123, and 0922-893-8944

The Masters Psychological Services

Provides psychosocial support services

LUZON

UP Diliman Psychosocial Services (UPD PsychServ)

Provides brief psychotherapy services for UPD students, faculty, and staff only

0916-757-3157 or 0906-374-3466

psycserv.upd@up.edu.ph

PGCA-Pampanga Chapter: Online Counseling for COVID-19 Frontliners

Provides free online counseling services for frontliners



SLU- Sunflow Children and Youth Wellness Center, Baguio City

Provides mental health support for all affected by COVID-19

0915-541-5501; 0928-832-6372

slusunflower@slu.edu.ph

The De La Salle University Dasmarinas Center for Applied Psychology

Provides online mental health and well-being support services to those affected by COVID-19

0935-751-9227 or 0919-499-8381

COVID-19 Mental Wellness Professional Resources (Bicol Region)

Provides telecounseling and professional resources to those affected by COVID-19



Knox Cube Behavioral & Mental Health Center (Olongapo-Zambales)

Provides counseling to healthcare workers and the community



Psycore Neuro Testing Center (Isabela)

Provides telepsychology services for all affected by COVID-19



0977-288-4563

VISAYAS

University of San Carlos (USC) Mental Health Online Support for COVID-19 crisis

Provides mental health support for all affected by COVID-19

University of San Carlos (USC) Mental Health Support for COVID-19 Frontliners

Intended for the volunteers of USC mental health online support only



Western Visayas Psychosocial Support for COVID-19

Provides psychosocial support services for all affected by COVID-19





MINDANAO

Camp Navarro General Hospital, Health Service Center, Health Service Command AFP

Provides telepsychology services for all affected by COVID-19 in Calarian, Zamboanga City

Viber: 0917-305-1891

0966-691-6116

Psycli-nik psychological assessment and intervention services

NZUE Building 3rd floor, Room 3030 Tomas Claudio Street, Zamboanga City

Provides telepsychology services for all affected by COVID-19

Viber: 0917-305-1891

PLDT 955-8103

Psyclinik06@gmai.com; lolin_bajin@yahoo.com

The HOFFEN CLINIC (Center for Mental Health and Psychosocial Development)

Adventist Hospital Davao

0951815 HOPE (0951-815-4673) | (082)-297-2761 loc 269

FB Page: Center for Mental Health and Psychosocial Development

centerformentalhealth@adventisthealth-dvo.com

– Rappler.com

