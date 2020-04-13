MANILA, Philippines – "We light as one."

On Easter Sunday, April 12, various lights and sounds businesses in the country participated in a nationwide "We Light As One" lighting campaign to honor Filipino frontliners in the fight against the coronavirus.

Their goal is to shine the light during this dark time brought by the coronavirus pandemic. As of Sunday, April 12, the number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines climbed to 4,648.

The organizers also held a fundraising campaign and raised at least P1 million pesos to support healthcare workers in the front lines. (READ: LIST: How to help healthcare workers, frontliners during coronavirus pandemic)

From Luzon to Mindanao, in a show of solidarity, various lights and sounds businesses lit up the sky from 7 to 8 pm. Below are some photos from the nationwide lighting campaign.

Luzon

Beams of light are glowing in Dagupan City night sky to salute all FRONTLINERS and to illuminate hope amidst COVID-19 pandemic. #WeHealasOne #WELIGHTASONE #WeBeamAsOne #WeShinePhilippines Posted by Johnnedel Delos Santos on Sunday, April 12, 2020

WATCH: Lights and sounds operator Pro BeatBox Entertainment Concept Corporation dedicate this lights show to coronavirus frontliners on Sunday, April 12, as part of the #WeLightAsOne initiative, aimed to shine a spotlight to the frontliners battling the outbreak in the country. pic.twitter.com/MLB9A18PAt — MovePH (@MovePH) April 12, 2020

Salute of Lights for Frontliners.

Mt. Samat in Bataan.



Mabuhay po kayo! #WeLightAsOne#WeHealAsOne#SaluteToFrontliners



Credit to Mt. Samat FTEZ - Mt. Samat Flagship Tourism Enterprise Zone. pic.twitter.com/tHi0uHyTa3 — Sam Lee (@iamHANDSAMLEE) April 12, 2020

Visayas

There will be better days. If you happen to look out at the Dumaguete night sky now, this is what you will see: clouda-breakers in tribute to our medical frontliners, from the #WeLightAsOne campaign. Shared by Marvin Ting. Be safe, and stay at home, Dumaguetnon! #DumaGetMe pic.twitter.com/kZ29serdCU — Dumaguete Tourism (@DgteTourism) April 12, 2020

Tonight we light up our City's Heritage Zone as we join the Lights and Sound Industry in the Philippines in an hour of Solidarity for the benefit of our frontline health care workers fighting COVID-19.#wehealasone#welightasone#RoxasCityUnited pic.twitter.com/6v7FCzZNSz — Ronnie T. Dadivas (@ronniedadivas) April 12, 2020



Mindanao

In General Santos City, blue light colors the night sky on Sunday, April 12, to honor the work of frontliners battling the coronavirus. It's part of the #WeLightAsOne initiative led by those part in the sounds and lights industry in the Philippines. Photos from Nathan Solis pic.twitter.com/LvvAaG0gZC — MovePH (@MovePH) April 12, 2020

LOVE FOR OUR FRONTLINERS.



Down Low Lights and Sounds in General Santos City leads a tribute for frontliners on April 12 by forming a heart with lights, in solidarity with other lights and sound operators in PH for the #WeLightAsOne initiative. Photos by Michael Bren Evangelio pic.twitter.com/KMH0vb3ArE — MovePH (@MovePH) April 12, 2020

Rays of light can be seen from Cotabato City on Sunday, April 12, as MIA Sounds and Lights joins the #WeLightAsOne initiative to honor frontliners in the Philippines battling the coronavirus. Photos from MIA Sounds and Lights #COVID19PH pic.twitter.com/Ih2YMlB4sN — MovePH (@MovePH) April 12, 2020

